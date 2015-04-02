FVG Trade Assistant

Manual trading assistant focused on ICT strategies with several aids:

It establishes time slots in which we can operate, disabling any operation placed outside these zones, preventing over-trading in places where we should not, such as during the opening of markets with strong volatility, or after hours with no volatility.

It marks important levels for us: the high and low of the previous day, and the high and low of the current day. If we want, we can make the current high and low adaptive, and every time a new high or low occurs, it regularizes the levels and shows us an alert.

Once the time marks are established, it will begin to indicate the Fair Value Gaps (FVG) that it finds, placing an arrow next to the right of the FVG candle at its intermediate point and the direction in which we should open our trade.

The trading assistance comes from the ease of placing orders directly on the chart:

  • By pressing Shift + Left Mouse Click we will place a buy order.
  • By pressing Ctrl + Left Mouse Click we will place a sell order.

The system will know how to place the correct order (stop / limit) depending on where in chart we click.

When placing the order, the stoploss and the take profit will be automatically established, at distances that we will have indicated in the configuration. The SL is indicated in points and the TP is "x" times the SL, so establishing our risk/reward plan is very easy.

In the configuration we indicate the number of lots with which we want to enter the market and the number of simultaneous entries. If we place more than one entry, the TP of each additional entry will be multiplied by the number of entries, to easily stagger the TPs.

If instead of having a fixed number of lots we want to place orders depending on our available capital, we can indicate what percentage we want to use from our free margin in our account, and the system will automatically calculate the entry lots PER EACH ENTRY. That is, if we set to use 10% of our capital and the system calculates that we can enter with 0.1 lots, and we indicate 2 entries, we will place 2 entries of 0.1 lot EACH (be careful with this).

Once the orders are placed on the chart, we can adjust if we want it by dragging the SL and TP levels. The use of two keys and a mouse makes it very easy to scalp directly on the chart, without any other visual nuisance.

We can also cancel the operations if the price reaches our indicated TP but the order has not entered because the price did not touch.

Backtest:

We will be able to train ourselves in our strategies by doing backtesting in the Metatrader Strategy Tester. WE WILL NOT be able to place orders -this is due to the behavior of Metatrader- but the levels and FVG will be shown, as well as the graph in the Timeframe that we operate and another in the daily Timeframe to establish our Daily Bias.

Although this is an EA, needed to place orders, its functionality is as an indicator.

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PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
Utilities
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilities
ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual QUANTUM RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, mana
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilities
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
Utilities
# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
Hedge Trimmer EA
Michael Sipho Bhiya
Utilities
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
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