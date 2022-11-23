Binance Grid Pro guide

Follow trades in realtime using this utility here: https://t.me/sfebinancegridpro This utility let you define a grid parameters for interact with your Binance account using an Isolated Margin account. This is, similar to Spot Grid in Binance. This is not for handle with derivatives contracts, is for handle with Spot through Isolated Margin Account.

This utilities comes as Expert Advisor and only need to be attached to any chart, don't mind the account, can be a demo account of any broker. This EA connects to your Binance account to retreive the information.

Binance Grid Pro offers an alternative to the built in Grid systems Binance Platform offers.Product's Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89642





Why this utility if binance have a grid option itself?

I used binance grid, but there are several things I do not like and I wanted to have more flexibility. The problem if use built in Binance Grid is:





- All the funds necessary for cover the full grid are mobilized since the beginning. This is also because Binance open an initial amount of cypto to cover any level of the grid above the current price, at current market price.





If we want to cover for example the range 5.0 - 7.0 in steps of 0.1, and the price is at 6.0, binance buy the amount in crypto as we had the entry on the 7.0 level, 6.9 level, 6.8 level, 6.7 level and so until 6.1. And remains the necessary amount of $ mobilized to buy at 5.9, 5.8, 5.7 .... 5.0.





Instead of this, I just preffer open a position on a grid level when visited, so at the init of the grid, there is not any position opened. And I don't need all the funds as if we have covered the grid from 5.0 to 7.0 in steps of 0.1. Because if this funds are mobilized, I can't do an extra income with Binance Earn or others. Or seen it in other way, I can begin a grid with less initial investment, and increase this investment only when necessary.





Also, as this works with Margin Isolated account, we can use the borrow possibility of margin account, at very low interest, so even if we want to cover the full grid, is enough fund only a part and borrow the rest, and we can manage this borrow level periodically depending on the needs of the current grid.





Other scenario, imagine the price has gone down a lot and the grid has a big amount of crypto bought. In the built in grid, the only way to make some profit with that crypto is finalize the grid. But in a Margin account, we can transfer part of the crypto that we think will not reach his TP levels soon, and do some earn outside meanwhile.



