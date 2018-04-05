Trend Scalper EA MT5

All the opened trades come with a fixed stop-loss and take-profit. To maximize profits you can set on the settings a max daily loss and profit goal.





Trend scalper works ideally with major pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD on H1 timeframe.





Trend scalper does NOT use any dangerous trading strategies that can blow your account overnight such as martingales, grid, etc...







Please do intensive testing on a demo account before launch it on a real account.







Recommended

Trading pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD

Timeframe H1

Minimum deposit

$100

Leverage

1:100 Brokers

Hedging ECN account. Low spreads and zero stops level



Note: Please contact me to receive the correct set file for the pair you are willing to use before starting using the EA. Please consider having a RAW account with a regulated broker, I can also advise you with the best brokers that you may use with this EA.

isa scalping expert advisor that mainly trades the trend and major breakouts, normally opens trades on a daily basis. It secures the profits using a trailing stop.



























































































































































































