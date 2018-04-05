Trend Scalper EA MT5

Trend scalper is a scalping expert advisor that mainly trades the trend and major breakouts, normally opens trades on a daily basis. It secures the profits using a trailing stop.
All the opened trades come with a fixed stop-loss and take-profit. To maximize profits you can set on the settings a max daily loss and profit goal.

Trend scalper works ideally with major pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD on H1 timeframe. 

Trend scalper does NOT use any dangerous trading strategies that can blow your account overnight such as martingales, grid, etc...

Please do intensive testing on a demo account before launch it on a real account.

Recommended

Trading pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD
Timeframe H1
Minimum deposit 
 $100
Leverage
 1:100
Brokers
 Hedging ECN account. Low spreads and zero stops level  

Note:

Please contact me to receive the correct set file for the pair you are willing to use before starting using the EA. Please consider having a RAW account with a regulated broker, I can also advise you with the best brokers that you may use with this EA.

















































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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
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