Opehex Gold EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
Description.
This product was created based on low investment EA,
EA "OPHEX" is an advanced system that exploits GOLD XAUUSD Only. I uses both Scalping and Hedging Strategy. Once the Scalping hits SL it converts the position into Hedging and recovers the loss.EA gives upto 10% return every month with low risk. We can increase initial lot size for more return while account grows.
Advantages.
- Get upto 10% Returns every month with very low risk;
- Much cheaper than similar alternatives;
- Operate on min 1000$ hedge Account;
- No complicated needles parameters;
- Easy to use.
Parameters.
- TimeFrame : Keep it in M5 mandatory.
- Lots : 0.01 for 1000$ Account
- Multi : Multiplies LOT ("2" - have best results)
- per : Period for Algorithm ("36" - have best results)
- dev : Deviations for Algorithm ("2.4" - have best results)
*Lot Sizing Method
- 0.01 - 1000$ Account
- 0.02 - 2000$ Account
- 0.03 - 0.04 - 3000$ Account
- 0.04 - 0.05 - 4000$ Account
Requirements
- Supported currency pairs: XAUUSD;
- Timeframe: M5;
- The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. I advise using ICMARKET;
- The EA should run continuously;
- EA uses the adaptive lot-sizing calculation, Use min 1:400 Leverage Account