Ultimate Trend Trader



This EA is a Trend Following EA. It can place trades using a Fixed Lot size or Percent Risk and has an optional Trailing Stop to lock in Profits. Stop Loss is set automatically  Take Profit is set using your desired Risk to Reward Ratio. Does not take trades every day for every pair. Average 10 trades per month with default settings but can have many more based on settings. 

Ultimate Trend Trader does not use a GRID or MARTINGALE system but simply maintains profitability by Risk to Reward (Use Percentage Risk). 

Recommend min. account size of $500 with min. 1:100 leverage and can be used on any pair with low spreads. 

Personal Account has this running on the 1 Minute EURUSD Chart with default Settings. 

Not recommended to use Trailing Stop in default settings. (High Risk to Reward means we take some losses but remain profitable)

Results Posted below for EURUSD are based on Moderate Risk of 3% over a 9 month period with a 3 Risk to reward using default settings. 

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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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