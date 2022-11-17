



This EA is a Trend Following EA. It can place trades using a Fixed Lot size or Percent Risk and has an optional Trailing Stop to lock in Profits. Stop Loss is set automatically Take Profit is set using your desired Risk to Reward Ratio. Does not take trades every day for every pair. Average 10 trades per month with default settings but can have many more based on settings.

Ultimate Trend Trader does not use a GRID or MARTINGALE system but simply maintains profitability by Risk to Reward (Use Percentage Risk).

Recommend min. account size of $500 with min. 1:100 leverage and can be used on any pair with low spreads.

Personal Account has this running on the 1 Minute EURUSD Chart with default Settings.

Not recommended to use Trailing Stop in default settings. (High Risk to Reward means we take some losses but remain profitable)

Results Posted below for EURUSD are based on Moderate Risk of 3% over a 9 month period with a 3 Risk to reward using default settings.