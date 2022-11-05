CCI with Minors and Majors

5
The value of the MMCCI indicator is calculated based on the "Minors" and "Majors" currency pairs and is based on the original CCI algorithm. This gives us a more accurate result than if we only observed the value of the current currency pair. You can request alerts when the CCI value crosses or returns from the specified level or crosses zero. All settings can be saved in a template.
Setting options:


Basic signals that can be enabled separately for the current and the previous candle:

  • Overbought
  • OverSold
  • FallingBack
  • RisingBack
  • Crossed Zero Upwards
  • Crossed Zero Downwards

Signal types can be:

  • Alert
  • Push
  • Print

The text of the message can be edited:
  • {S} - Symbol
  • {T} - TimeFrame
  • {C} - Indicator (MMCI or BASE or QUOTE)
  • {B} - Current or Previous Candle
  • {A} - Action (Rising Back or Crossed Zero Upwards or ....)
Scheme and result of a message:

Signal message = "{S} {T}-[{C}] {B} {A}"
According to the above setting, you may receive a message like this on your phone: "AUDNZD MMCCI M1-[prev.] Rising Back"

The indicator needs a lot of data.

Example:
If you use this indicator on the AUDNZD currency pair, you will need the data of all the affected currency pairs (Minors and Majors):
Base Currency : AUD
  • AUDCAD
  • AUDCHF
  • AUDJPY
  • AUDNZD
  • AUDUSD
  • GBPAUD
  • EURAUD
Quote Currency : NZD
  • AUDNZD
  • USDNZD
  • EURNZD
  • GBPNZD
  • NZDCAD
  • NZDCHF
  • NZDJPY
You can see that the MMCCI indicator uses data from 14 currency pairs. Calculating this is a bit more time-consuming, so be patient when loading the indicator.
Reviews 1
Gloria Sarpong
10097
Gloria Sarpong 2024.04.08 02:46 
 

great CCI stuff

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FLEQBA Pro – Indicator Description This indicator is designed for MetaTrader 5 users to visually track the trading of their own strategies or expert advisors (robots) both retrospectively and in real time . Its graphical display makes a trading strategy or robot’s performance much clearer and easier to understand than raw numbers alone. The indicator does more than simply display data: it analyzes, rates, and produces statistics , which can be retrieved instantly via on-chart buttons. A built-in
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Gloria Sarpong
10097
Gloria Sarpong 2024.04.08 02:46 
 

great CCI stuff

Janos Lovaszi
618
Reply from developer Janos Lovaszi 2024.04.10 07:19
Thanks!
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