CCI with Minors and Majors

The value of the MMCCI indicator is calculated based on the "Minors" and "Majors" currency pairs and is based on the original CCI algorithm. This gives us a more accurate result than if we only observed the value of the current currency pair. You can request alerts when the CCI value crosses or returns from the specified level or crosses zero. All settings can be saved in a template.

Setting options:



Basic signals that can be enabled separately for the current and the previous candle:

Overbought

OverSold

FallingBack

RisingBack

Crossed Zero Upwards

Crossed Zero Downwards

Signal types can be: Alert

Push

Print

The text of the message can be edited:

{S} - Symbol

{T} - TimeFrame

{C} - Indicator (MMCI or BASE or QUOTE)

{B} - Current or Previous Candle

{A} - Action (Rising Back or Crossed Zero Upwards or ....)

Scheme and result of a message:

Signal message = "{S} {T}-[{C}] {B} {A}"

According to the above setting, you may receive a message like this on your phone: "AUDNZD MMCCI M1-[prev.] Rising Back"

The indicator needs a lot of data.





Example:

If you use this indicator on the AUDNZD currency pair, you will need the data of all the affected currency pairs (Minors and Majors):

Base Currency : AUD

AUDCAD

AUDCHF

AUDJPY

AUDNZD

AUDUSD

GBPAUD

EURAUD

Quote Currency : NZD

AUDNZD

USDNZD

EURNZD

GBPNZD

NZDCAD

NZDCHF

NZDJPY

You can see that the MMCCI indicator uses data from 14 currency pairs. Calculating this is a bit more time-consuming, so be patient when loading the indicator.