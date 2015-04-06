EA Gold Alligator

EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss.

Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD.

The settings have been optimized and simplified for users.

Settings: 

 OrderBuy  = true                                                           
 OrderSell  = true
 Magic  = 1
 LotBuy  = 0.01
 LotSell  = 0.01
 Profit  = 1
 SL  = 10000*Point
 Step  = 1
 Martingale  = 1.5
 Jaw_period  = 13
 Jaw_shift  = 8
 Teeth_period  = 8
 Teeth_shift  = 5
 Lips_period  = 5
 Lips_shift  = 3
 MaxOrederBuy  = 50
 MaxOrederSell  = 50


If You need help, You can direct message me.



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Fan Yang
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
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Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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