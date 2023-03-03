EA Happy New Year MT4
- Experts
- Ilia Melnik
- Version: 2.55
- Mise à jour: 3 mars 2023
- Activations: 20
Symbols that expert trade best on them: GBPUSD, GBPNZD, CADCHF and best TF is H1
How to run it :
Run it on GBPUSD chart
- Risk Percent Value: it means how much risk the user is willing to take per each trade
(for example if its 1 and the trade hit SL the user lose 1 percent of balance)
- GMT Offset : user should leave it as default if user don't know his /her broker
- Symbol Suffix
- Symbol Prefix
- Magic Number: magic number is for users who use multiple experts on one account,
they should change each magic number so the EAs don't interfere with each other
- Order Comment
- Allow New Position Alert: it will show an alert when a new trade opens by EA
- Allow New Position Push Notification: it will send a notification to the other device linked in settings of metatrader when a new trade opens by EA