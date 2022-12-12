Millennium EA

The scientific approach to trading and responsible development are the main principles of Millennium EA. In order to create this EA, a research work was done in the field of trading. Dow theory, the theory of fractal analysis, the methods of Bill Williams and other traders, all this served as the theoretical basis for the advisor, which is designed to automate trading decisions.

Signals:

Advantages.

  • Developed and written by a team of professional programmers, with more than 5 years of experience in trading.
  • Easy setup and complex logic to improve trading accuracy.
  • System of working with losing trades.
  • A system of quick or early withdrawal from the market.
  • Trading with both market and pending orders.
  • Trailing take profit and trailing stop loss for position protection.
  • Useful interface for tracking key indicators.

Algorithm interpretation.

The basic concept is the inductive method. Price movement on a certain time interval can have an impact on the entire price series. Global patterns, price behavior on high and low timeframes, fractal structure of the market - this is the description of what is the basis for making trading decisions. As a consequence, the robot is designed for live trading and it reflects the true success of this or that Expert Advisor. In addition, the basic technical and indicator analysis with overbought/oversold zones, the values of average prices and standard deviation are used.

Exploitation.

Best trading pairs
 EURUSD,AUDNZD
Time frame
 M15 (15 minutes)
Leverage
 1:30 and more (depends on the level of chosen risk)
Minimum deposit
 300 USD
Broker
 Any, I recommend to work with reputable companies
Account type
 ECN or other accounts with minimum spread

Pricing policy. Current price is 199 USD. There are 9 out of 10 copies left. Further the price will change to 299 USD.

Input parameters description.

___MAIN___

  • Volume Mode - volume calculation mode. Select suitable for your style: "Linear", "Exponential by Balance" or "Exponential by Equity".
  • Volume Risk - it depends on the "Volume Mode". Specify the lots per trade for linear calculation. If exponential - specify the risk level in percent (recommended from 1 to 5, more - very high risk).
  • Trade Limit - maximum number of deals in one direction
  • Profit Level - take profit level in points of the instrument
  • Trailing Shift - shift of trailing stops if conditions are fulfilled
  • SMA Period - period of the simple moving average indicator (influences the trading logic)

___ADDITIONAL___

  • Slippage - specify the maximum allowable slippage for the orders (only in MT4)
  • Comment - comment of the EA trades
  • Magic Number - magic number of deals of EA
  • Show Interface - show/hide interface (true - on, false - off).

Forex trading involves high risks. Do not invest what you are not prepared to lose. Diversify your portfolio. Maybe it will help you become one of the 5% of successful traders.

Beware of scammers who sell popular products on other resources. You will get a fake product that does not work. Trust only the official MQL5 services.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Millennium
Vladimir Pleshakov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The scientific approach to trading and responsible development are the main principles of Millennium EA. In order to create this EA, a research work was done in the field of trading. Dow theory, the theory of fractal analysis, the methods of Bill Williams and other traders, all this served as the theoretical basis for the advisor, which is designed to automate trading decisions. Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1748354 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1748359 https://www.mql5.com/en/signa
