Opening Range Breakout with targets

Are you tired of using outdated indicators that leave you guessing where to set your profit targets? Look no further than the AK CAP Opening Range Breakout Indicator.

This powerful tool is backed by a US patent and has already helped countless traders pass funded challenges like FTMO. We use it daily on our prop traders and internal funds, and now it's available to you as well.

The calculation behind the indicator is incredibly accurate, giving you reliable day trading levels and profit targets. 

But that's not all - the indicator also gives you support and resistance levels, scalping levels, and even an indecision line to help you make informed decisions.

As an added bonus, when you purchase the AK CAP Opening Range Breakout Indicator, you'll get exclusive free access to our discord day trading group.


Set the time to opening 9:30 - 10:00

Set the plotting time from 10:00 - market close

Set the Profit Targets anywhere from 1.5 to 3 on your risk levels

Set the right GMT difference. 

use it on 1-5 Minutes time frame

DONE ... now start banking


MT 5 version found here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80213

