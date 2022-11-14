DooZER

DooZER is an elegant and clean Expert Advisor which follows an averaging strategy with initial entry based on price action. DooZER works with baskets which can be composed by both Buy or Sell trades depending on the market. Trades are not treated separately by DooZER but as a whole basket instead. When the basket reaches the desired profit, the entire basket is closed, and a new one is opened.


On the strategy

DooZER can yield interesting results, but the strategy requires deep pockets. It can be highly profitable, but you must be ready to cope with drawdown in case of steep changes of price. You can start with $1,000 but it is still risky, and with $3,000 you can have certain peace of mind, but we do recommend $5,000 or $10,000 to be ready for the worst since the strategy will not increase the basket initial lot based on your balance, but instead the opening trade will always be 0.01 lots. Therefore, the higher your balance the safer your account will be. This seems absurd because it actually is absurdly simple. Keep that in mind if you decide to start with less than the minimum recommended amount.

In the event of global crisis (i.e., pandemics, shortage of food/fuel supply) the drawdown can be significant. In those situations everybody's money is at risk, but according to our tests we are confident that DooZER can survive such difficult times, however you do need an important balance to afford the potential price reversals.

Always remember that there is nothing safe when it comes to trading ForEx, so please do trade wisely and make conscious decisions about your capital.


Backtesting & forwardtesting

All of our default parameters and recommendations are based on hundreds of backtests performed with 99.9% quality tick data extracted from Alpari, Dukascopy, FXCM, FxOpen, Rannforex and TrueFX into Tick Data Suite. The range of the tick data goes from January 2020 thru September 2022 in order to challenge DooZER during the tough times of COVID-19.

DooZER can trade any currency pair and timeframe, however during our intensive backtests the EURUSD currency pair was hands-down the best-performing. Other currency pairs either did not do so well or did not survive the test of time except for EURCHF, EURSGD and NZDCHF, even though they yielded less profit than EURUSD.

In terms of timeframes, DooZER has its sweetspot in M1 and M30. Other timeframes are allowed by DooZER, but in our tests they were either too fast or too slow for DooZER's strategies, and therefore we cannot recommend them.


Articles

Recommendations

  • EURCHF, EURSGD, EURUSD or NZDCHF symbols.
  • M30 timeframe for 'NORMAL' risk level, M1 for 'AGGRESSIVE'.
  • 1-2 charts for 'NORMAL' risk level, only 1 for 'AGGRESSIVE'.
  • News filter turned on.
  • Pause on NFP day and on Friday well in advance of market close.
  • Set amount to autoclose basket before news and weekend.
  • ECN account with low spread.
  • Zero-stops-level broker.
  • Minimum deposit $5,000.

Input parameters

For explanations on every parameter, please visit "DooZER's Input Parameters In Detail".
  • EA SETTINGS
    • Magic number
    • Comment prefix
    • Initial lot size
    • Risk level
    • Maximum spread (pips)
    • Maximum slippage (pips)

  • NEWS SETTINGS
    • Use news filter
    • Minimum news impact
    • Additional news currency
    • Minutes AutoPause before news
    • Minutes AutoPause after news
    • Use AutoBrE/AutoClose on news
    • AutoClose on news trigger P/L

  • SAFETY SETTINGS
    • Use AutoPause on Non-Farm Payroll day
    • Friday AutoPause time (server time)
    • Use AutoClose before weekend
    • AutoClose before weekend trigger P/L
    • Additional AutoPause time (server time)

  • UI SETTINGS
    • Button background (pressed)
    • News event object
    • Status and news message
    • Positive profit text
    • Negative profit text

  • Past performance is not indicative of future results.
  • Backtest DooZER with 99.9% quality tick data and/or forwardtest before purchasing.
  • Ask your questions in the "Comments" tab, so that everybody can benefit from it. No answers will be provided by private message. 


