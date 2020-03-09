QuickAI

Discover the power of our advanced scalping robot, designed to optimize your trading strategy. Our EA utilizes state-of-the-art algorithms and technical indicators to identify highly profitable buy and sell trades in the dynamic market. By leveraging the Moving Average and Stochastic indicators, it precisely "snipes" entries at strategic market points, ensuring swift execution and maximizing your chances of success.

This EA operates as a "bucket order" scalper, simultaneously opening multiple trades with 3 entries each. With a carefully programmed lot size of 0.01, a take profit (TP) set at 10 pips, and an open stop loss (SL) (which can be customized to your preference), you have the flexibility to tailor the EA to match your unique trading style.

For optimal performance, we recommend utilizing this EA on select currency pairs such as GBPUSD and EURUSD, known for their liquidity and volatility.

However, it's important to note that while our EA is a powerful tool, it does not guarantee profits. Traders should conduct thorough research, testing, and backtesting to ensure compatibility with their individual trading strategies. Ongoing monitoring of the EA's performance is essential, allowing you to make necessary adjustments and achieve optimal results.

Join our exclusive Telegram Channel to stay informed, receive updates, and engage in insightful discussions with fellow traders: 🔗 https://t.me/tr3ingwithkay

Remember, the EA is a valuable addition to your trading arsenal, but it's crucial to remain diligent, adapt to market conditions, and continuously refine your strategy.

Experience the next level of trading excellence with our Scalping EA. Start your journey to financial success today!

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TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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USOIL Sniper Bot
Caleb Masara
Experts
This EA snipes entries on buy/sell trades and executes the trades using the moving average, stochastic indicator. This is a bucket order scalping EA. it opens entries at once and the programmed lot size is 0.01, TP is 30 pips, and 15 pips SL. Lot size can be modified, TP/SL, and the number of entries to your choice. Recommended currency pairs and TP pips for this EA: * USOIL * XAUUSD, US30. But the TP/SL pips are calculated differently. * All currency pairs.  TP/SL Settings: XAUUSD: 300 PIPS
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