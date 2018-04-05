Strategy Name: Horse Trader Robot HT01

Description: Horse Trader Robot HT01 is a fully automated robot. This uses a price action strategy, advanced money management. It is most effective in trend reversal. Maintained excellent risk- reward. Tested in real accounts with profits and guarantee of profit in future. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

It will put trade at market price once signal generated. Once trade is activated stoploss is placed as per strategy and take profit on pre decided TP level.

This strategy is designed which always keep small stoploss as take large profit as trade goes in direction.





Requirements:

Trading pairs AUDJPY, EURUSD Timeframe M30 Minimum deposit $100 Leverage 1:100 Brokers Any









Features:

- Suitable for all types of market trends.

Suitable for all types of market trends. - Estimated profit in last 9 months is more than 650% on AUDJPY

Estimated profit in last 9 months is more than 650% on - Input can be varied according to lot size.





Settings:

- Give input volume in quantity you want to trade by algo.

Give input volume in quantity you want to trade by algo. - By default, algo will take minimum default quantity as par currency. Ex. AUDJPY – 0.01





Setup:

- EA can be run on AUDJPY and EURUSD separately.

EA can be run on AUDJPY and EURUSD separately. - Timeframe is 30M.

Timeframe is 30M. - Strictly follow the above rules.









Team,

Horse Traders



