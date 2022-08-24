BRN Auto

Use this indicator to draw multiple horizontal line to nearest round number

Range for round number can be adjust manually depend how user want to use it

Selection of colour also can be adjust manually

Hope this indicator can help somebody in their trading.


How to use this:

Mostly I use this indicator for break, retest and entry.

example:-

current price XAUUSD :1740.00

which mean the closest level are 1750.00 and 1730.00

Wait for price to break this level. then wait for retracement

if price making rejection at respective level then I will open my position..

Thank You.

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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BE auto
Muhammad Ridzuan Mohd Radzali
5 (2)
Indicators
Indicator automatically draw bullish and bearish engulfing without any rules. Bearish and Bullish engulf is well known area for supply and demand area marking. This indicator can be used in any strategy that required supply demand zone. Show Last Engulf : Enable this option to show unfresh engulfing  Candle to calculate : set 0 will load all history bar and can use up more memory Bearish Engulfing Colour : Pick any colour that suit Bearish Engulfing Colour  : Pick any colour that suit -Use this
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