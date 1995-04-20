BRN Auto

Use this indicator to draw multiple horizontal line to nearest round number

Range for round number can be adjust manually depend how user want to use it

Selection of colour also can be adjust manually

Hope this indicator can help somebody in their trading.


How to use this:

Mostly I use this indicator for break, retest and entry.

example:-

current price XAUUSD :1740.00

which mean the closest level are 1750.00 and 1730.00

Wait for price to break this level. then wait for retracement

if price making rejection at respective level then I will open my position..

Thank You.

