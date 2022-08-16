Smart Pullback System
- Paulo Martins Barbosa
Concept
This EA is a professional trading system based on pullbacks and trend-following multicurrency that uses principles of volatility and support/resistance levels.
Monitoring:
Advantages:
- It is not a curve fitting, not a tester grail (like most scalpers) and not a system on overoptimized parameters of indicators. The systems are based on fundumental principles which work on many popular instruments;
- "Trend is your friend" - the system trades only in the direction of trends;
- Proved by time, only the best strategies chosen from the pool of many others;
- Pure Price Action. No indicators used;
- One Chart Multicurrency; and
- Completely preconfigured. You don't need to change anything.
Installation:
- Just drag'n'drop "Smart Pullback System" on any M15 chart;
- Choose the symbols you will trade, or keep the default symbols;
- Recommended minimum balance is $500 per trading symbol; and
- Talk to me on MQL5 chat to clear any doubts.
Settings:
- Trading Pairs - write here the pairs you want to trade;
- AutoLot: USD_per_Microlot - If zero, your starting lot will be defined by the next option. If higher than zero, will determine the equity need to start with 0.01 lot. Example: if this option = 1000 and your equity is $3000,00 it will start trading with 0.03 lots.
- Fixed Lot if AutoLot = 0 - self explanatory.
- Lot Multiplier - it will increase the lot after some DD. If you do not like this, just set Lot Multiplier = 1.
