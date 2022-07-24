RT SyncChart

5

This program will make analysing multiple timeframes more convenient.

It will help to sync all charts in a different Timeframe sync charts to show same symbol,

same specific time period and sync drawing objects Show on all charts at the same time

How to use it  >> https://youtu.be/NEHUW7v1h1c

In this edition there are only 6 object types that can be synced all chart.  

Drawing Object Type Support  : Vertical/Horizontal Line, Trendline, Rectangle, Arrow, Fibo-Retracement


Additional Feature: Trendline Alert

If you want to get alert when price touch the trendline , you simply put the word "alert" the trendline properties in description field ,

When price hit that trendline,  There will be alert message pop up on MT4 and you will also get notification via MT4 App 


Report a problem or follow the latest version update at 


Website: www.RookieTraders.com

LineID : @RookieTraders

Reviews 7
Douglas
14
Douglas 2023.04.03 04:55 
 

eu adorei, ideal para o que eu preciso.

Recommended products
Upper and Lower Trendline
David Muriithi
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s . The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a   tangent line   on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know
FREE
Investment Castle Support and Resistance MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.71 (7)
Indicators
Investment Castle Support & Resistance — Automatic Buy/Sell Levels Stop drawing support and resistance by hand. This indicator maps the key Buy and Sell levels for you automatically and colours the candles by bias, so the side the market favours is obvious at a glance. It is the same Support & Resistance engine built into the Investment Castle EA. What it does for you Automatic Buy/Sell levels: support and resistance are detected and plotted for you — no manual drawing. Colour-coded bias: cand
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicators
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
High and Low Daily Levels Indicator
Martin Koprla
Indicators
High/Low Daily Levels is a robust, lightweight, and precision-engineered technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 4. It plots the High and Low prices of the trading session as clean, horizontal dashed lines directly on your active chart. Whether you trade breakouts, trend continuations, or mean-reversion strategies around key session boundaries, this indicator ensures you always have precise visual references without cluttering your workspace. Key Features: * Dual Mode Operation: Choose be
FREE
Hidden OBV
Christian Ricard
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator allows to hide OBV (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Apply To Information on "On Balance Volume" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/on_balance_volume ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same objective....
FREE
Trend Rising SDEA MT4
Wan Mohd Safwan Bin Wan Daud
Indicators
Trend Rising is a custom MT4 ( Metatrader 4 ) indicator, use best for scalping on TF M30 and below that analyzes the trend and momentum pattern using Bill William Indicators on multiple timeframes.  As the result, It identifies the beginning and the end of the trend that works for most currency pairs. The Trend Rising indicator is developed based on Accelerator Oscillator and Awesome Indicator.     Key Features Identify the beginning and the end of the trend as display with colors.  Identify eas
FREE
Silver Bullet MT4
Saksham Solanki
5 (2)
Indicators
Contact me for any queries or custom orders, if you want to use this in an EA. Key Features: Pattern Recognition : Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) Spots Break of Structure (BOS) points Detects Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns Versatile Application : Optimized for candlestick charts Compatible with any chart type and financial instrument Real-Time and Historical Analysis : Works seamlessly with both real-time and historical data Allows for backtesting strategies and live market analysis Vi
FREE
Pivot Points for MetaTrader 4 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA. Pivot Points are a classic technical analysis indicator that calculates the central pivot point (PP) as well as support (S1–S3) and resistance (R1–R3) levels based on the previous day’s High, Low, and Close. The indicator allows you to: • identify key zones where the price may bounce or break through • determine the direction of the trend • find good entry points, as well
FREE
SX Supply Demand Zones MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
Indicators
SX Supply Demand Zones accurately identifies and draws high-probability Supply and Demand zones using a sophisticated algorithm. Unlike traditional indicators that clutter your chart, this indicator is designed with a focus on performance and a clean user experience. New Unique Feature: Interactive Legend System What truly sets this indicator apart from everything else is the Interactive Control Legend. You have a professional dashboard directly on your chart that allows you to: Show/Hide: Ins
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ is an indicator that traces the support and resistance lines of the day using Fibonacci rates. This spectacular indicator creates up to 7 levels of support and resistance through Pivot Point using Fibonacci rates. It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of this support and resistance, where it is possible to perceive possible entry/exit points of an operation. Features Up to 7 levels of support and 7 levels of resistance Set the colors of the levels individually
FREE
Dashboard RSI Multi Time Frame
Keith Watford
5 (8)
Utilities
A useful dashboard that shows the RSI values for multiple symbols and Time-frames. It can be easily hidden/displayed with a simple click on the X top left of the dashboard. You can input upper and lower RSI values and the colours can be set to show when above/below these values. The default values are 70 and 30. Symbols and time-frames are input separated by commas.  Symbols can also be loaded from the Market Watch window. If there are more than 30 symbols, only the first 30 will be loaded. You
FREE
Abiroid ZigZag High Low Count
Abir Pathak
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is based on Zigzag. It shows the HH, HL, LL, LH counts. This helps in finding ongoing trends. Or ranges: Features: Show symbols for: Higher-Highs, Higher-Lows Lower-Lows, Lower-Highs And show counter for each Non-repainting option Customize Color and horizontal/vertical labels Corresponding scanner dashboard: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85346 Symbols Described: HH = Higher-Highs (Current price high is more than previous high) HL = Higher-Lows (Current price low is mo
FREE
Hidden RSI
Christian Ricard
Indicators
This indicator allows to hide RSI (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles" utility). Indicator Inputs: Period Apply To Information on "Relative Strength Index" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/relative_strength_index ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we
FREE
Relative Volume MT4
Alberto Gauer Borrego
4 (1)
Indicators
Relative Volume or RVOL is an indicator that averages the volume of X amount of days, making it easy to compare sessions volumes. The histogram only has 3 colors: Green - Above average volume Yellow - Average volume Red - Below average volume The default setting is 20 days, which corresponds more or less to a month of trading. With the data obtained from this indicator you can better gauge the commitment behind a move. For example, you will be better equipped to judge if a breakout of a r
FREE
Inversion Indicator MT4
Burak Baltaci
Indicators
-- Simple but effective. Inversion Indicator -  What is it? A trend-following overlay indicator that combines SuperTrend logic with exponential curve technology. It detects trend direction, draws a dynamic channel on the chart, and sends real-time alerts when the trend reverses. How does it work? The indicator calculates an exponential baseline using ATR and a SuperTrend factor. When price closes above or below this baseline, a trend reversal is confirmed. A green arrow marks the start of a
FREE
Lucky Trade Panel EurUsd MT4
Nina Yermolenko
Utilities
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicators
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicators
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Fibonacci automatico
Fabio Mazzotta
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The program automatically draws fibonacci. This will save you a great deal of time in studying the chart. My intention is to facilitate those who carry out a study of the graph manually and use Fibonacci. In the screenshot you can see the result.The script applies to the chart of any currency pair or any stock. It will not open any purchase or sale operation because this program is limited only to drawing fibonacci.
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
MACD Scanner With Alerts
Niravkumar Maganbhai Patel
4 (2)
Indicators
MACD Dashboard Panel   This indicator helps you to scan symbols which are in the Market Watch window and filter out a trend according to MACD. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of a security’s price. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA. The result of that calculation is the MACD line. A nine-day EMA of the MACD called
FREE
Squeeze Box
Sinan Durkan
Indicators
**Squeeze Box Indicator**   Squeeze Box  is a powerful technical analysis indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, designed to support day trading strategies. This indicator analyzes market movements to detect bullish and bearish breakout signals, enabling traders to capture trends early. With its customizable features and user-friendly interface, it is ideal for both novice and experienced traders. ### Features and Functions - **Bullish and Bearish Signals**: Identifies market break
FREE
Reversal 2
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
The "REVERSAL" indicator is a pointer indicator without redrawing and delay. The "REVERSAL" indicator shows the best trend entry points on the chart. It is better to use it in tandem with other trend indicators as a filter. The indicator shows good results on all timeframes. The signal is generated after the candle closes and appears as blue and red arrows. If you reduce the amplitude, then you can trade in the style of scalping
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Two Period RSI
Libertas LLC
5 (4)
Indicators
Two Period RSI compares long-term and short-term RSI lines, and plots a fill between them for improved visualization. Fill is colored differently according to an uptrend (short period RSI above long period RSI) or a downtrend (short period RSI below long period RSI). Short-term RSI crossing long-term RSI adds a more robust trend confirmation signal than using single period RSI alone. This is a small tool to help visualize and confirm RSI trends. We hope you enjoy! Looking for RSI alerts? You can
FREE
Double HMA lines MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
This is a multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). The Double HMA MTF Light indicator combines two timeframes on a single chart. The HMA of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA of the current timeframe defines short-term price movements. The indicator is freely distributed and hasn't audio signals or messages. Its main function is the visualization of price movements. If you need advanced functionality of the HMA multi-timeframe indicator (information ab
FREE
Swing Counter
Meryem Sabir
Indicators
The indicator's source code is for sale; those interested can contact me via PM. Swing Counter MT4 is a free and powerful trading indicator designed to help traders identify and count market swings with precision. It automatically detects swing highs and swing lows, making market structure easier to read and helping traders spot potential trend continuation and reversal opportunities. Built for simplicity and efficiency, Swing Counter MT4 can be used on Gold (XAUUSD) and is fully adaptable to al
FREE
FRM Half Trend
Noiros Tech
3.5 (2)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD   The system is a free open source pine script originally published on TradingView by everget   . It was converted to Mt4 by Forex Robot Makers. This system is a  popular trend indicator based on ATR ( Average True Range ) , Moving Averages and the Donchian channel . System BackGround ATR The average true range is an indicator of the price volatility of an asse
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
More from author
RT TrendlineTool
Mr Thanya Kanapornpong
5 (7)
Indicators
RT_TrendlineTool : Semi-AutoTrendline Tool on MT4 2 easy steps, just press the [T] button on your keyboard and click on the Swing High/Low that you're interested. Then the indicator will try to draw a trendline that runs through only the wick, not cut through candlestick's body and try to cross the swing point as much as possible with the least slope of the trendline. You can draw up to 10 trendlines. You are able to get alert when price breakout these trendlines.  Additional Hotkey : Press [M]
FREE
RT Manual Backtester
Mr Thanya Kanapornpong
Utilities
Enhance Your Manual Backtesting Experience in MT4 Strategy Tester with Our Powerful Trading Panel >> The demo version allows a maximum of 5 orders and is limited to testing on EURUSD the M1 timeframe only. << Transform the way you practice and test your trading strategies in the MT4 Strategy Tester. The RT_ManualBacktester enables you to execute trades and manage your orders more effectively, providing a seamless manual backtesting experience. With RT_ManualBacktester , you can: - Execut
Filter:
Raja
966
Raja 2024.01.27 09:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.01.09 07:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marx-David
197
Marx-David 2023.12.24 21:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Douglas
14
Douglas 2023.04.03 04:55 
 

eu adorei, ideal para o que eu preciso.

eugenelin2857
141
eugenelin2857 2023.02.19 01:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

nokcoffeelover
16
nokcoffeelover 2022.08.03 09:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

lauro1956
5777
lauro1956 2022.07.31 00:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review