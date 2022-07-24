RT SyncChart

This program will make analysing multiple timeframes more convenient.





It will help to sync all charts in a different Timeframe sync charts to show same symbol,

same specific time period and sync drawing objects Show on all charts at the same time



In this edition there are only 6 object types that can be synced all chart.

Drawing Object Type Support : Vertical/Horizontal Line, Trendline, Rectangle, Arrow, Fibo-Retracement



Additional Feature: Trendline Alert

If you want to get alert when price touch the trendline , you simply put the word "alert" the trendline properties in description field ,

When price hit that trendline, There will be alert message pop up on MT4 and you will also get notification via MT4 App



