RT SyncChart
- Indicatori
- Mr Thanya Kanapornpong
- Versione: 1.9
- Aggiornato: 24 luglio 2022
This program will make analysing multiple timeframes more convenient.
It will help to sync all charts in a different Timeframe sync charts to show same symbol,
same specific time period and sync drawing objects Show on all charts at the same time
How to use it >> https://youtu.be/NEHUW7v1h1c
In this edition there are only 6 object types that can be synced all chart.
Drawing Object Type Support : Vertical/Horizontal Line, Trendline, Rectangle, Arrow, Fibo-Retracement
Additional Feature: Trendline Alert
If you want to get alert when price touch the trendline , you simply put the word "alert" the trendline properties in description field ,
When price hit that trendline, There will be alert message pop up on MT4 and you will also get notification via MT4 App
Report a problem or follow the latest version update at
Website: www.RookieTraders.com
LineID : @RookieTraders
eu adorei, ideal para o que eu preciso.