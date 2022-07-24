RT SyncChart

5

This program will make analysing multiple timeframes more convenient.

It will help to sync all charts in a different Timeframe sync charts to show same symbol,

same specific time period and sync drawing objects Show on all charts at the same time

How to use it  >> https://youtu.be/NEHUW7v1h1c

In this edition there are only 6 object types that can be synced all chart.  

Drawing Object Type Support  : Vertical/Horizontal Line, Trendline, Rectangle, Arrow, Fibo-Retracement


Additional Feature: Trendline Alert

If you want to get alert when price touch the trendline , you simply put the word "alert" the trendline properties in description field ,

When price hit that trendline,  There will be alert message pop up on MT4 and you will also get notification via MT4 App 


Report a problem or follow the latest version update at 


Website: www.RookieTraders.com

LineID : @RookieTraders

Recensioni
Douglas
14
Douglas 2023.04.03 04:55 
 

eu adorei, ideal para o que eu preciso.

RT TrendlineTool
Mr Thanya Kanapornpong
5 (7)
Indicatori
RT_TrendlineTool : Semi-AutoTrendline Tool on MT4 2 easy steps, just press the [T] button on your keyboard and click on the Swing High/Low that you're interested. Then the indicator will try to draw a trendline that runs through only the wick, not cut through candlestick's body and try to cross the swing point as much as possible with the least slope of the trendline. You can draw up to 10 trendlines. You are able to get alert when price breakout these trendlines.  Additional Hotkey : Press [M]
FREE
RT Manual Backtester
Mr Thanya Kanapornpong
Utilità
Enhance Your Manual Backtesting Experience in MT4 Strategy Tester with Our Powerful Trading Panel >> The demo version allows a maximum of 5 orders and is limited to testing on EURUSD the M1 timeframe only. << Transform the way you practice and test your trading strategies in the MT4 Strategy Tester. The RT_ManualBacktester enables you to execute trades and manage your orders more effectively, providing a seamless manual backtesting experience. With RT_ManualBacktester , you can: - Execut
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

eu adorei, ideal para o que eu preciso.

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

