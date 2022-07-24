RT SyncChart

5

This program will make analysing multiple timeframes more convenient.

It will help to sync all charts in a different Timeframe sync charts to show same symbol,

same specific time period and sync drawing objects Show on all charts at the same time

How to use it  >> https://youtu.be/NEHUW7v1h1c

In this edition there are only 6 object types that can be synced all chart.  

Drawing Object Type Support  : Vertical/Horizontal Line, Trendline, Rectangle, Arrow, Fibo-Retracement


Additional Feature: Trendline Alert

If you want to get alert when price touch the trendline , you simply put the word "alert" the trendline properties in description field ,

When price hit that trendline,  There will be alert message pop up on MT4 and you will also get notification via MT4 App 


Report a problem or follow the latest version update at 


Website: www.RookieTraders.com

LineID : @RookieTraders

Avis
Douglas
14
Douglas 2023.04.03 04:55 
 

eu adorei, ideal para o que eu preciso.

Raja
969
Raja 2024.01.27 09:58 
 

[Supprimé] 2024.01.09 07:22 
 

Marx-David
197
Marx-David 2023.12.24 21:01 
 

Douglas
14
Douglas 2023.04.03 04:55 
 

eu adorei, ideal para o que eu preciso.

eugenelin2857
141
eugenelin2857 2023.02.19 01:59 
 

nokcoffeelover
16
nokcoffeelover 2022.08.03 09:11 
 

lauro1956
5742
lauro1956 2022.07.31 00:08 
 

