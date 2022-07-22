Never Give Up
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Hoi Chi Tsang
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 22 Temmuz 2022
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Main features
l A martingale strategy based on 3 low volatilily currencies (AUDNZD, EURGBP and USACAD) with different take profit settings.
l Use Stochastic and Moving Average as an entry.
l Use ATR to determine the pips steps of each order added.
l Include Breakeven setting to lower the maximum drawdown
l Risk Management: account stop loss in $2000
l Solid live signal to monitor the real-time result
Requirement
l Hedging account is needed.
l A low spread, slippage and commission ECN broker is recommended.
l The EA should run on a VPS continuously
Set up
l Sign up an ECN account that allow hedging with minimum deposit of $2000.
l This EA is required to run on 3 charts
l Set files are provided on a blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749740
l Chart 1：M30 AUDNZD Chart.
l Drag the EA to the chart and load the preset for AUDNZD.
l Chart 2：M30 EURGBP Chart.
l Drag the EA to the chart and load the preset for EURGBP.
l Chart 3：M30 USDCAD Chart.
l Drag the EA to the chart and load the preset for USDCAD.
Parameters
l Please refer to the blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749740
Disclaimer
l Martingale strategy is a high profit while high risk strategy.
l In no event will authors be liable for any damages whatsoever, use at your own risk.