Never Give Up

Main features

l   A martingale strategy based on 3 low volatilily currencies (AUDNZD, EURGBP and USACAD) with different take profit settings.

l   Use Stochastic and Moving Average as an entry.

l   Use ATR to determine the pips steps of each order added.

l   Include Breakeven setting to lower the maximum drawdown

l   Risk Management: account stop loss in $2000

l   Solid live signal to monitor the real-time result

Requirement

l   Hedging account is needed.

l   A low spread, slippage and commission ECN broker is recommended.

l   The EA should run on a VPS continuously

 Set up

l   Sign up an ECN account that allow hedging with minimum deposit of $2000.

l   This EA is required to run on 3 charts

l   Set files are provided on a blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749740

l   Chart 1M30 AUDNZD Chart.

l           Drag the EA to the chart and load the preset for AUDNZD.

l   Chart 2M30 EURGBP Chart.

l           Drag the EA to the chart and load the preset for EURGBP.

l   Chart 3M30 USDCAD Chart.

l           Drag the EA to the chart and load the preset for USDCAD.

  Parameters

l   Please refer to the blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749740

 Disclaimer

l   Martingale strategy is a high profit while high risk strategy.

l   In no event will authors be liable for any damages whatsoever, use at your own risk.


