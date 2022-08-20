The Sonar Mechanic indicator is a really working indicator, because it works simultaneously on three author's algorithms that correctly determine the trend and counter-trend signals for market entry.

The indicator works on all assets and timeframes.

Indicator guide here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750128



On gold and currency pairs, it gives good signals on the timeframe M1, M5 and M15, which allows scalping and making dozens of deals a day. This, in turn, provides valuable trading experience, because you will not get such experience performing only a few deals a week.

This indicator is ideal for beginners because they often do not have much initial capital, and scalping can provide a good dynamics of deposit increase like no other strategy.

You probably know many indicators on the market, giving weak and unclear signals that are difficult to trade with and impossible to provide any positive results.

But Sonar Mechanic indicator is devoid of these disadvantages. With its help, you will have an advantage over the market, because the quality of the signals of the indicator will make it possible. Your trading will become confident, calm and pleasant.