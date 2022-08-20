Sonar Mechanic

5
  • Indicators
  • Mykola Masalov
    Mykola Masalov

    Mykola Masalov

    • Активный трейдер. Разработчик индикаторов и торговых роботов. at  Торговля на валютной бирже Форекс
    • Ukraine
    • 549
    5 (1)
    1 product
  • Version: 2.2
  • Updated: 27 July 2023
  • Activations: 5
Sonar Mechanic indicator.
Contact me after purchase to receive my template and SonarHistogram balance of power indicator for free!

   The Sonar Mechanic indicator is a really working indicator, because it works simultaneously on three author's algorithms that correctly determine the trend and counter-trend signals for market entry. 

The indicator works on all assets and timeframes.

Indicator guide here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750128

  On gold and currency pairs, it gives good signals on the timeframe M1, M5 and M15, which allows scalping and making dozens of deals a day. This, in turn, provides valuable trading experience, because you will not get such experience performing only a few deals a week.

 This indicator is ideal for beginners because they often do not have much initial capital, and scalping can provide a good dynamics of deposit increase like no other strategy.

 You probably know many indicators on the market, giving weak and unclear signals that are difficult to trade with and impossible to provide any positive results. 

 But Sonar Mechanic indicator is devoid of these disadvantages. With its help, you will have an advantage over the market, because the quality of the signals of the indicator will make it possible. Your trading will become confident, calm and pleasant.

Important! In the MT4 tester, it is impossible to call the multifunctional panel on the chart, this can only be done on a real chart.

   Advantages of the Sonar Mechanic indicator:

  •   does not redraw graphic elements, does not remove or move signals. If a signal appears on the chart, then it will remain there in the same place forever.
  •   the indicator shows three types of signals:
  1.      countertrend - CNTR, this is the earliest signal for a possible market reversal.
  2.      early trend - RTR, the indicator shows this signal when the market expresses a desire to turn in the opposite direction.
  3.      the basic trend line is BTR, this signal is shown by the indicator on pullbacks with a clear price movement in one direction.
  •   each of the three indicated signals can be disabled in the indicator settings. If desired, you can choose one type of signals for trading.
  •   Sonar Mechanic can work as a multi-currency indicator, simultaneously showing signals on all selected timeframes. This feature is optionally enabled in the Show Panel variable settings.
  •  Using this indicator, you can trade all available assets with any broker in the MT4 terminal.
  •   You can look at the indicator signals on history and evaluate how the signals worked out in the past in order to understand what profit could be. They are exactly the same as they were in real time.
  •   Automatic Alerts: shows a signal as an arrow, has an alert, sends a push notification to a mobile device or an email alert.
Indicator settings What the variable is responsible for
Risk Mode Select the indicator operation mode
CNTR on/off countertrend signals
RTR enable/disable early trend signals
BTR on/off trend signals
LenghtGU Draw length for a new bullish or inter-bracket level
GU Diff Level line thickness
GU Filter on/off filter to define a new bullish or bearish level
Max Count History depth in bars for displaying signals and drawing price channels
Multi signals enable/disable display of a series of countertrend signals (CNTR signals)
Show Panel Call to the chart of the multifunctional panel
Timeframes What timeframes the multifunctional panel will monitor for signals
 Simbols  A set of assets for monitoring by a multifunctional panel
Font Correction Font size in the cells of the multifunction panel
Show Alert Show alerts in a pop-up window
Send Mail Send new signal messages to mailbox
Send Push Sending push notifications about a new signal to the MT4 mobile application
Panel X Panel indent horizontally from the left border of the chart window
Panel Y Vertical offset of the panel from the top border of the chart

My step-by-step guide with concrete examples of all signal options will show you how to work with the indicator in the best way, even if you are doing it for the first time.

 





Reviews 2
AndreyMillioner
30
AndreyMillioner 2022.11.09 14:56 
 

Отличный индикатор для скальпинга в умелых руках. +410$ за три дня.

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Technical indicator that structures charts and identifies cyclical price movements. Can work on any charts. Several types of alerts. There are additional arrows on the chart itself. Without redrawing on history, works on closing a candle. Recommended TF from M5 and higher. Easy to use and configure parameters. When using 2 indicators with different parameters, you can use without other indicators. Has 2 input parameters Cyclicality and Signal duration These 2 parameters work with the processin
Peak Formation Dashboard Pro MT4
Sarika G Talekar
Indicators
The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
Indicators
The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Indicators
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
NAM Divergences
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
MagicTrigger MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the lower-timeframe confirmations align does the indicator mark a signal, together with a suggested entry trigger, stop loss, and two target levels. H
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Solomon Ola
351
Solomon Ola 2023.05.30 09:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mykola Masalov
549
Reply from developer Mykola Masalov 2023.05.30 11:22
Hello! Sent in private messages. Thank you!
AndreyMillioner
30
AndreyMillioner 2022.11.09 14:56 
 

Отличный индикатор для скальпинга в умелых руках. +410$ за три дня.

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