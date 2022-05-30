Kalman Retracement Indicator

NOTE!: The trend vote and the buy sell option shall match to the same direction before you put a trade!!





Indicator that uses Kalman filters (same as used on autonomous vehicles for data fusion between different sensors / technologies such as RADAR, LIDAR and Camera with Artificial Intelligence for object detection) by using the high and low price in order to identify buy and sell signals as indicated on the graph.





This indicator can be used on any timeframe with any currency or symbol.





This indicator automatically adjust the Sell and Buy limits for putting orders as indicated by the chart in real time based on logic and arithmetic.





When the high speed filtered signal cross up the low speed bullish signal it indicates a retracement to a bullish state and the indicator automatically adjust to it, same in the opposite direction.





The indicator automatically detects high risk and indicates when to close the signals based either by high risk conditions, a retracement or even a break trough a limit.