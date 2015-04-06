SMMA 01 eaMt4
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
SMMA 01 ea and Mt4 are based on the SMMA indicator in time frame D1.
Enter: Open <> SMMA The regulated order network is switched on as required. (Dictance)
Exit: Close <> SMMA or adjustable sum of open orders in points. (TPGrid)
EA is suitable for Portfolios.
Account: Micro (0.01Lot) or Nano (0.001Lot). I recommend combining with my other products.
EA parameters - SETTINGS:
|CustomCommen
|- Mt4 / Terminal / Trade/Comment, Mt4/Terminal /Account History/Comment
|MagicNumber
|- Magic number for expert advisors.
|SMMA
|- SMMA indicator period.
|Distance
|- The distance to open additional orders.
|TPGrid
|- More profitable business closure. (No Martingale.)
|Lot
|- The size of the store.