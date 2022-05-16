Multiple Timeframe Trend Alert





I. Overview





Real-time analysis of trends on nine time frames (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) based on the calculation of highs and lows using swing highs and lows and Dow Theory. Indicator sends notifications (alerts) when the trends of the specified time frames match.





II. Advantage





Since this indicator notifies you when a trend coincides, you can seize trading opportunities without having to stay on the charts.





In addition, by introducing this indicator, you will be able to monitor more currency pairs than before, which will result in an increase in trading opportunities.