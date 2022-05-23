VinaSun Scalping MT5

VinaSun Scalping is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. The system focuses only Small and Steady Profits.

The improved exit logic reduces the drawdown and increases the efficiency of the system. In addition, the Stop Loss calculating algorithm works excellent adapting the Stop Loss levels to the current market volatility, decreasing the drawdown and increasing the Profit Factor of the system

The EA does not use grid, martingale, averaging or other dangerous strategies

Live Signal >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1099448

Only 1 copies of the EA left at $399! Next price --> $599

MT4 version can be found here



Recommendations

Use brokers that offer ecn or Raw accounts with minimum spreads;



The EA should run on a VPS continuously



Min Account Balance: $50 (0.01lot/ Pairs)



Recommended Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD



Recommended timeframe: M15

Input Parameters

Lotsize -> Based Lot Size

Take Profit Max -> Set Take Profit in Pips



Stoploss Max -> Stop Loss calculating <= Stoploss Max



Min Pips To Close -> Profit >= Min pips, system auto find exit points

Secure Profit -> Add Extra pips W hen move to Break Even



Break Even -> Pips move to Break Even

Broker Auto Change Time -> Set TRUE if the broker shifts the GMT offset with +1 in Summer. Set FALSE if broker use same GMT offset whole year (Icmarkets == true)

Manual GMT -> Server Time In Winter(eg: Icmarket +2GMT)

Pause After Close Order Mode -> If True, System Pause After Close At Profit



Min Pause After Close Order -> Set Min Pause After Close Order



Trade On First Session in Monday -> Trade On Monday Morning



Trade On Last Session in Friday -> Trade On Friday Night



Max Spread Allowed -> Set Max Spread Allowed to Open Orders



Max Open Slippage -> Set Max Open Slippage to Open Orders



Max Close Slippage -> Set Max Close Slippage to Close Orders



Volatility Filter, Pips -> Setting filter of market volatility for open trade

Magic Number -> Set Unique Magic Number each Pairs



