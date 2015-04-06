Vina Moon MT4

Vina Moon is the advance scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. The system only use pending limit order, Trailing stop loss, Trailing take profit, don't use market order for trade.

This system is focused on a long-term stable growth.

The improved exit logic reduces the drawdown and increases the efficiency of the system. In addition, the Stop Loss calculating algorithm works excellent adapting the Stop Loss levels to the current market volatility, decreasing the drawdown and increasing the Profit Factor of the system.

The EA does not use grid, martingale, averaging or other dangerous strategies

Live Signal   >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1333858

Promo: Only 10 copy left at 199$!  Next price: 299$

Recommendations

    • Use brokers that offer ecn or Raw accounts with minimum spreads;
    • The EA should run on a VPS continuously
    • Min Account Balance: $100 (0.01lot/ Pairs)
    • Recommended Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD (another Paris: USDCHF, EURAUD...)
    • Recommended timeframe: M5
Input Parameters
  • Lot Calculation Type: use fixed lot or risk by balance
  • Lotsize  -> Based Lot Size
  • Risk -> risk % Balance 
  • Take Profit Max -> Set Take Profit in Pips
  • Stoploss Max -> Stop Loss calculating <= Stoploss Max
  • Broker Auto Change Time  ->  Set TRUE if the broker shifts the GMT offset with +1 in Summer. Set FALSE if broker use same GMT offset whole year (Icmarkets == true)
  • Manual GMT -> Server Time In Winter(eg: Icmarket +2GMT)  
  • Trade On First Session in Monday -> Trade On Monday Morning
  • Trade On Last Session in Friday  -> Trade On Friday Night

  • Secure Profit -> Add Extra pips When move to  Break Even
  • Break Even -> Pips move to Break Even
  • Trailing stop profit pips active-> Pips move to start Trailing stop
  • Trailing stop Distance Pips -> distance trailing
  • Symbols separated by comma -> Setup for trade multi symbol in one chart. Input Example: EURUSD, GBPUSD (for trade EU and GU in one chart)  
  • Magic Number -> Set Unique Magic Number each Pairs
  • Show Chart Info -> on or off show panel in Chart


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