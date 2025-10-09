Sentalis Breakout Pro Scalping Robot MT5

Introducing our professional breakout scalping EA with real-time risk management, multi-alert systems, and an intuitive dashboard for monitoring account health and trade performance. Ideal for traders who value precision, risk control, and transparency. The Sentalis Breakout Pro Scalper EA combines precision breakout trading with robust risk management to capitalise on volatile market conditions. By identifying high-probability breakout zones using fractal-based price action and executing entries with mathematically precise stop / target levels, the strategy thrives during trending sessions (e.g., London/New York overlaps). Rigorous backtesting and live results demonstrate consistent profitability, with adaptive lot sizing and trailing stops ensuring optimal risk-to-reward ratios even during erratic price swings. The inclusion of real-time dashboard metrics—such as win rate tracking, margin exposure alerts, and live trade status—allows traders to monitor performance transparently, while multichannel alerts safeguard against overleverage. Ideal for scalping breakouts without emotional bias, this EA has proven effective across forex majors, commodities, and indices, delivering steady returns while prioritising capital preservation.

Why Buy This EA?



✅ Transparency: Live dashboard provides instant visibility into account health.

✅ Risk-First Approach: Built-in safeguards against overleverage and margin calls.

✅ Adaptive Scalping: Optimised for fast markets with trailing stops and pending orders.

The current discounted price of $199 is available until 31 May 2025. The price without a discount is $299.

Features:



1. Breakout Strategy



Detects high-probability breakout zones using fractal-based price action.

Configurable entry distance, take-profit, and stoploss.

2. Dynamic Risk Management



Auto-lot sizing based on account balance risk percentage.

Trailing stop loss with trigger threshold.

Targets small price movements with quick entries and exits, aiming for consistent, small profits.

3. Live Dashboard



General Stats: Account balance, equity, margin usage, floating P/L, risk exposure alerts.

Symbol Stats: Win rate, profit/loss ratio, real-time trade status (traffic-light system).

4. Multi-Channel Alerts



Email, SMS, and onscreen notifications for critical events (e.g., margin alerts).

5. Flexible Configuration



Works on any timeframe (default: H1).

Adjustable dashboard position and expiration for pending orders.

6. General



Continuous development of the project based on customer and inhouse input, with all updates provided for Free.

Compatible with all brokers

Private group with excellent support that will help you at every step

Most importantly, removes human emotions from trading, ensuring disciplined and consistent execution of the strategy.

Parameters:



Here is the list of all EA settings. They are carefully selected to ensure:

Highlight Flexibility: "Tailor every aspect of the strategy—from risk tolerance to visual preferences."

Risk Transparency: "Realtime dashboard keeps you in control with live exposure metrics."

Adaptability: "Works on forex, commodities, and indices—ideal for diversified portfolios."

Use-ease: "Preconfigured for success, yet fully customisable for experts."

Breakout Strategy Settings

1. `Lots` (Default: 0.1)



Fixed trade size (overridden if `RiskPercent > 0`).

"Start small or scale up—your choice!"

2. `RiskPercent` (Default: 2.0)



Autocalculates lot size based on a percentage of account balance.

"Risk 2% per trade for disciplined capital growth."

3. `OrderDistPoints` (Default: 200)



Distance (in points) from breakout level to place pending orders.

"Avoid false breakouts with strategic entry buffers."

4. `TpPoints` & `SlPoints` (Default: 200)



Takeprofit and stoploss levels in points.

"Lock in profits and cap losses with precision."

5. `TslPoints` & `TslTriggerPoints` (Default: 5)



Trailing stop distance and activation threshold.

"Let winners ride while protecting gains."

6. `Timeframe` (Default: H1)



Chart timeframe for breakout detection.

"Optimised for H1 but works on any timeframe."

7. `BarsN` (Default: 5)



Number of bars analysed to identify fractal breakouts.

"Spot high-probability setups with fractal logic."

8. `ExpirationHours` (Default: 50)



Hours until pending orders expire.

"Avoid stale orders in ranging markets."

9. `Magic` (Default: 7777)



Unique EA identifier to avoid trade conflicts.

"Run multiple EAs hassle-free."

Dashboard Settings



10. `HeadingColor` & `StatsColor`



Customise dashboard text colours.

"Match your chart’s theme for seamless monitoring."

11. `HeadingSize` & `StatsSize`



Adjust text size for readability.

"Clear visibility on any screen size."

12. `ShowGeneralDashboard` & `ShowSymbolsDashboard`



Toggle visibility of account/symbol stats.

"Focus on what matters—customise your view."

13. `DashboardShift` (Default: 990 (Right of Screen))



Horizontal position adjustment.

"Shift the dashboard to the left or the right of your chart."

Alert Settings



14. `EnableEmailAlerts`, `EnableSMSAlerts`



Notify critical events via email/SMS.

"Never miss a margin call or breakout signal."

15. `EnableOnScreenAlerts`



Popup alerts directly on your chart.

"Stay informed without distractions."

How to properly test the Scalping Robot in the MetaTrader 5 tester?



Select a deposit of 1000 or any other amount, a custom date, select Every Tick, Fixed lots 0.01 or Risk Percent of 1.0 (these are the defaults) or any other preferred value, and choose a Leverage 1:100 or more, then click the start button in the MetaTrader 5 tester. If you set a lower leverage, the result will be less, whereas if you were to use a higher leverage the result would be better.

How do I start:



Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add the Sentalis Breakout Pro Scalper EA to the H1 chart on the XAUUSD or US500 set the Risk Percent or Fixed Lot size and that's it. The entire process of running the robot has been simplified, and the only parameter that needs to be changed are either of these. The rest of the parameters are set to default.

The Sentalis Breakout Pro Scalper EA can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum recommended deposit of $500, a leverage of 1:100 up to 1:1000. I use 1:300 typically.

Information:



Account Types: ECN/Raw Spread (low spreads recommended).

Minimum Recommended Deposit: $500 (for safe risk management).

Timeframe: H1 (default; customisable).

Symbols: Forex Majors, Commodities, and Indices. Optimised for XAUUSD (Profit Factor: 3.43, Sharpe Ratio: 29.12, Drawdown: 5.19%) ; US500 (Profit Factor: 2.57, Sharpe Ratio: 29.52, Drawdown: 6.09%). Please backtest and optimise ALL symbols before using the EA in a live account.

Minimum lots: 0.01

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Updates:



The current version of this robot is 1.0. We provide all new updates for free, and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Price:



The robots launch cost is $199, and it can be used with any Forex Broker.



