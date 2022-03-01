MCFSIndicator
- Indicators
- Claudio Guglielmino
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 1 March 2022
- Activations: 5
Indicator that measures the strength of major currencies against other currencies.
When the strength of one currency exceeds that of the other it is time to open a position in BUY or SELL.
It is possible to enable the notifications from the parameters and to insert or not the signals in the graph directly.
Very reliable indicator that is based on the whole market of the main currencies and not just on the single currency cross.