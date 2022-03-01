Forex Correletions

This is an indicator that calculates the correlation between the most important cross with the coefficient of Bravais-Pearson. You can choose the timeframe and the evaluation period.

It is a useful tool to anticipate the movements of currencies related.

If a currency cross has already anticipated the movement, it can be expected that the correlated currency pairs could also follow the opposite (inverse correlation) or equal (direct correlation) movement.

This indicator run with USD, EUR, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD, GBP, CHF.



