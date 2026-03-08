MT5 Pin Bar Bot

Pin Bar Trader Pro EA – 35 Key Features and Benefits

Pure Pin Bar Strategy – Trades only genuine Pin Bar patterns with a configurable wick-to-body ratio, filtering out false signals.

Universal Compatibility – Works on any symbol (forex, indices, commodities, crypto) and any timeframe from M1 to MN1.

Multiple Entry Modes – Choose from single entry, multiple same-direction, hedging (both directions), or opposite entries only when existing positions are at a loss.

Pyramiding System – Add to positions at fixed pip intervals with a configurable lot multiplier to maximise trending moves.

Six Martingale Types – Select from simple multiplier, fixed step, percentage increase, Fibonacci, safe risk limit, or 60‑pips recovery.

Dynamic Lot Sizing – Automatically increases lot size as account equity grows, based on user‑defined growth steps and lot increments.

Comprehensive Filter Suite – Includes trend MA, RSI, Stochastic, ADX, ATR, MACD, Bollinger Bands, and MA crossover filters – all optional.

Multi‑Timeframe RSI Confirmation – Verify signals across up to three timeframes with customisable modes (any one, any two, all three, etc.).

Multi‑Timeframe Stochastic Confirmation – Same powerful multi‑timeframe capability for the Stochastic oscillator.

Real‑Time Signal Strength Indicator – Displays colour‑coded strength (0‑100%) for both buy and sell signals directly on the chart.

Visual Strength Bars – Horizontal bars graphically show the current signal strength for immediate assessment.

Recovery Target – Close all trades automatically when combined profit hits a small user‑defined USD amount – ideal for quick gains.

Global Profit Target – Close all open positions when total profit reaches a specified USD goal, locking in overall profits.

Hedging Strategies – Three hedge modes: simple opposite position, grid hedging, or both, with separate magic numbers.

Grid Hedging – Automatically places hedge orders at predefined pip distances, building a protective grid against adverse moves.

Automatic Hedge Closure – Close hedge positions automatically when they become profitable, freeing margin.

Risk Management Limits – Set maximum loss in percentage or dollars, and choose to close all trades or stop trading entirely.

Position Totals Display – Shows total buy and sell lots on the chart, helping monitor exposure at a glance.

Time Filter – Restrict trading to specific hours of the day to avoid low‑liquidity or high‑volatility periods.

Spread Filter – Reject signals when the spread exceeds a user‑defined maximum, protecting against high‑cost entries.

Minimum Bars Between Entries – Prevents overtrading by enforcing a minimum number of bars before a new signal.

Maximum Lot per Direction – Set a cap on total lots in the same direction to control risk exposure.

Chart Cleanup Option – Option to disable grid, volume indicator, and other chart elements for a cleaner view.

Customizable Display – Adjust font sizes, colours, and positions for all on‑screen information.

Separate Magic Numbers – Main trades and hedge trades use different magic numbers for independent tracking and management.

Broker‑Friendly Lot Normalisation – Automatically adjusts lot sizes to broker‑defined minimum, maximum, and step.

No External Dependencies – All code is self‑contained; no need for additional libraries or indicators.

Real‑Time Filter Updates – All filters are recalculated on every new bar, ensuring decisions are based on the latest market conditions.

Detailed Trade Logging – Prints comprehensive information (entry type, lot size, pattern, filters passed) to the Experts journal.

Martingale Step Control – Define the pip distance between martingale entries for full control over averaging strategies.

Pyramiding Step Control – Set the pip distance and lot multiplier for pyramid entries to custom‑scale into trends.

Works with All Broker Types – Compatible with standard, ECN, and DMA brokers without modification.

Automatic Position Tracking – Continuously updates total lots in each direction and adjusts internal state after every tick.

Failsafe Trading Stop – If risk limits are exceeded, the EA can halt all further trading until manually reset.