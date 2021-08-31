OctinBotUp Vaccine MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 2.21
- Activations: 5
(OctinBot Vaccine for MT5 does not use dangerous strategies such as martingale, grid, among others)
An excellent Low Risk Expert Advisor, With an Affordable Price thinking of the community in these times of crisis. OctinBot (Vaccine MT5) which helps to obtain moderate and stable income. The OctinBot vaccine works only with fixed lots.
Automated Forex Expert Advisor - OctinBot (Vaccine MT5), with an optimized strategy for the current market, which helps to obtain results with low risk regardless of market conditions. OctinBot (Vaccine MT5) uses two moving averages, ATR, MACD and MOMENTUM indicators, to trade. A buy signal is generated if the faster moving average crosses the slower moving average from below. Vice versa for a sale trade. OctinBot (Vaccine MT5) also does not use dangerous strategies like martingale, grid. (Versions for MT4 and MT5).
These EAs are linearly weighted, exponential, simple moving averages for the fast and slow MA.
In the same way, the ATR, MACD and MOMENTUM indicators are integrated, the default configuration of this Expert Advisor is optimal for its excellent performance. OctinBot Vaccine, is functional in Multicurrency, Crypto, indices, metals.
"Balance $ 200 = 0.01 lots or more Recommended pairs: (AUDCAD / NZDCAD / AUDNZD)"
"Example of balance: $ 1000 = 0.01 lots / $ 2000 = 0.02 lots / $ 3000 = 0.03 lots / etc."
Recommendacion_Times_of_Crisis = "Use the recommended pairs"
BaseCurrencyPairs = "AUDCAD / NZDCAD / AUDNZD / (M15 time period only)
Additional_Currency_Pairs = "EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, GBPCAD, EURCAD".
Minimum_balance = "$ 1000";
Recommended_Leverage = "1: 200 or more"
Recommended_TimeFrame = "(M15 time period)"
INFORMATIVE:
Balance $ 200 = 0.01 lots Recommended pairs: (AUDCAD / NZDCAD / AUDNZD)
Balance $ 1000 = 0.01 lots
Balance $ 2000 = 0.02 lots
Balance $ 3000 = 0.03 lots
Balance $ 4000 = 0.04 lots
Balance $ 5000 = 0.05 lots
and successive ........................
Welcome to OctinBot and Happy Trading