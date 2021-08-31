OctinBotUp Vaccine MT5

(OctinBot Vaccine for MT5 does not use dangerous strategies such as martingale, grid, among others)
An excellent Low Risk Expert Advisor, With an Affordable Price thinking of the community in these times of crisis. OctinBot (Vaccine MT5) which helps to obtain moderate and stable income. The OctinBot vaccine works only with fixed lots.

Automated Forex Expert Advisor - OctinBot (Vaccine MT5), with an optimized strategy for the current market, which helps to obtain results with low risk regardless of market conditions. OctinBot (Vaccine MT5) uses two moving averages, ATR, MACD and MOMENTUM indicators, to trade. A buy signal is generated if the faster moving average crosses the slower moving average from below. Vice versa for a sale trade. OctinBot (Vaccine MT5) also does not use dangerous strategies like martingale, grid. (Versions for MT4 and MT5).
These EAs are linearly weighted, exponential, simple moving averages for the fast and slow MA.

In the same way, the ATR, MACD and MOMENTUM indicators are integrated, the default configuration of this Expert Advisor is optimal for its excellent performance. OctinBot Vaccine, is functional in Multicurrency, Crypto, indices, metals.
 
"Balance $ 200 = 0.01 lots or more Recommended pairs: (AUDCAD / NZDCAD / AUDNZD)"

"Example of balance: $ 1000 = 0.01 lots / $ 2000 = 0.02 lots / $ 3000 = 0.03 lots / etc."
Recommendacion_Times_of_Crisis = "Use the recommended pairs"

BaseCurrencyPairs = "AUDCAD / NZDCAD / AUDNZD / (M15 time period only)


Additional_Currency_Pairs = "EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, GBPCAD, EURCAD".

Minimum_balance = "$ 1000";
Recommended_Leverage = "1: 200 or more"

Recommended_TimeFrame = "(M15 time period)"

INFORMATIVE:

Balance $ 200 = 0.01 lots Recommended pairs: (AUDCAD / NZDCAD / AUDNZD)
Balance $ 1000 = 0.01 lots

Balance $ 2000 = 0.02 lots
Balance $ 3000 = 0.03 lots

Balance $ 4000 = 0.04 lots
Balance $ 5000 = 0.05 lots

and successive ........................

Welcome to OctinBot and Happy Trading


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[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
Swing Sniper EA
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (2)
Experts
Swing Sniper — Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Swing Sniper is a Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate a disciplined liquidity sweep strategy with structured confirmation , controlled risk , and transparent execution logic . The EA does not randomly enter the market and does not rely on grid , martingale , or dangerous averaging. Instead, it follows a strict confirmation model based on swing structure , liquidity sweep detection , momentum
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
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