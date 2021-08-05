Currency Pair Splitter, calculates the value of an individual country and display it's fluctuations and trend over a given period. It has three lines which gives a mean price for a given period of time. This product is accurate in determining the actual direction of a country economic growth and strength as a result of economic events happening in a country. It shows an optimum price where a currency can deviate.

Example For a pair EURUSD . this indicator Calculates the Value of the Numerator EUR. and draws its historic price. And when the input is set to denominator, it calculate the value of USD.

Inputs:

1. Color for different Periods

2. 3 periodic values for average price over a given time.

3. Numerator/Denominator selection.







