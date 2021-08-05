Currency Pair Splitter
- Indicators
-
Mathai NjihiaI am an enthusiastic computer Scientist with a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, with a great interest in Coding and program design. I have learned and developed MT4 &MT5 Expert Advisors and Indicators. I look forward to Implementing and improving the trading routine, with highly effective
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 12
Currency Pair Splitter, calculates the value of an individual country and display it's fluctuations and trend over a given period. It has three lines which gives a mean price for a given period of time. This product is accurate in determining the actual direction of a country economic growth and strength as a result of economic events happening in a country. It shows an optimum price where a currency can deviate.
Example For a pair EURUSD . this indicator Calculates the Value of the Numerator EUR. and draws its historic price. And when the input is set to denominator, it calculate the value of USD.
Inputs:
1. Color for different Periods
2. 3 periodic values for average price over a given time.
3. Numerator/Denominator selection.