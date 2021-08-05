Currency Pair Splitter

  • Indicators
  • Mathai Njihia
    Mathai Njihia

    Mathai Njihia

    I am an enthusiastic computer Scientist with a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, with a great interest in Coding and program design. I have learned and developed MT4 &MT5 Expert Advisors and Indicators. I look forward to Implementing and improving the trading routine, with highly effective
    1 topic 3 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 12

Currency Pair Splitter, calculates the value of an individual country and display it's fluctuations and trend over a given period. It has three lines which gives a mean price for a given period of time. This product is accurate in determining the actual direction of a country economic growth and  strength as a result of economic events happening in a country. It shows an optimum price where a currency can deviate.

Example For a pair EURUSD . this indicator Calculates the Value of the Numerator EUR. and draws its historic price. And when the input is set to denominator, it calculate the value of USD.

Inputs:

1. Color for different Periods

2. 3  periodic values for average price over a given time.

3. Numerator/Denominator selection.



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Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
M1 Arrow MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
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