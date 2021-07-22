There aren't any History Check results there !

All of it will be done by you and experience the results when you download the trial It very simple to setup and running on Live Trading and Backtest safety

Some Description Of Expert :

1. Trade multiple currency pairs at the same time. Each currency is represented by a random MagicNumber code

2. Minimum account balance should be 1000 USD. You can split them with multiple Micro accounts 100 USD to take advantage of compound interest. Starting with 0.01 lots

3. Tradable Symbol: This Version Accept 06 Symbol : EURUSD EURUSDm

NZDUSD NZDUSDm

GBPUSD GBPUSDm

USDCAD USDCADm

AUDUSD AUDUSDm

USDJPY USDJPYm

You can choose them to trade on one account at the same time ( Recommed under 3 Pairs at the same time). As long as it's big enough. It is recommended to use pairs that do not have the same denominator in the same time

4. There will be no profit commitment there. If you have been trading long in the market. Your task is to control the trade to the minimum, Risk and reward you get and take responsibility.

5. Set input parameters importantly for EA: ( For Backtest or Live Tradding ) Select the currency pair you want to trade, Apply on the M5 or M15 Timeframe.

or Timeframe. "OrderMagicNumber" : Adjust MagicNumber as a habit : Ex. EU pairs is 1001 , UJ pairs is 1002 ..., Don't foget it.

" Max Spread Allow to Open Orders" : You need to test this difference at a steady level and greater than a few units. if smaller, the transaction will not be allowed to open. Example : Spead Current of "EURUSD" is 10 Point , Max Spread Allow to Open Order" is 20 Point. 6. Contact me via : http://t.me/thanhkhoi47 if you need to support. 7. Follow live tradding of Expert RichSlowly in Signal for free : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1090561 "" Let using your time to make money"" "" HAVE A GOOD TRADE !""



