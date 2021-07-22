RichSlowly

There aren't any History Check results there !

All of it will be done by you and experience the results when you download the trial

It very simple to setup and running on Live Trading and Backtest safety 

Some Description Of Expert :

1. Trade multiple currency pairs at the same time. Each currency is represented by a random MagicNumber code

2. Minimum account balance should be 1000 USD. You can split them with multiple Micro accounts 100 USD to take advantage of compound interest. Starting with 0.01 lots

3. Tradable Symbol:

This Version Accept 06 Symbol :

  • EURUSD EURUSDm
  • NZDUSD NZDUSDm
  • GBPUSD GBPUSDm
  • USDCAD USDCADm
  • AUDUSD AUDUSDm
  • USDJPY USDJPYm

You can choose them to trade on one account at the same time ( Recommed under 3 Pairs at the same time). As long as it's big enough. It is recommended to use pairs that do not have the same denominator in the same time

4. There will be no profit commitment there. If you have been trading long in the market. Your task is to control the trade to the minimum, Risk and reward you get and take responsibility.

5. Set input parameters importantly for EA: ( For Backtest or Live Tradding )

  • Select the currency pair you want to trade, Apply on the M5 or M15  Timeframe.
  • "OrderMagicNumber" : Adjust MagicNumber as a habit : Ex. EU pairs is 1001 , UJ pairs is 1002 ..., Don't foget it.
  • " Max Spread Allow to Open Orders" :  You need to test this difference at a steady level and greater than a few units. if smaller, the transaction will not be allowed to open. Example : Spead Current of "EURUSD" is 10 Point , Max Spread Allow to Open Order" is 20 Point.

6. Contact me via : http://t.me/thanhkhoi47 if you need to support. 

7. Follow live tradding of Expert RichSlowly in Signal for free : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1090561

"" Let using your time to make money""

"" HAVE A GOOD TRADE !""


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Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (4)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
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EA Diamond Version 3
Tran Thanh Khoi
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Diamond EA ver 3.0 Hi All Trader on MQL Market This EA using  only TimeFrame M30 ,the Indicator Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and compact some anorther indicator , example : MA and SAR to confirm point of the Order. In the setup and starting the EA, The settings should be left as default as the image describes Recommed Initial Deposit :  50 USD with starting 0.01 lots.   500 USD with starting 0.1 lots and " Enable Autolots "  can make up to  more than 4000 USD profit in 3 years. Pairs   :  EUR/USD , USD/JP
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