Sounder WinApp unpack

This script is a part of the Sounder_TopBottomLevels product which is intended to alarm the trader by sound when a Symbol's price goes above or below certain level(s).

One of the product's features is a handy operation. You manage the levels by dragging lines on the chart with the mouse. Another feature is an optional Windows application which shows the chart that currently alarms the trader (this script contains this application, when you launch this script in the terminal it unpacks the application to the Terminal's Data Folder). And the sounds are customizable which may be useful for office with a number of the terminals running.

The whole product consist of four parts:

  • Sounder_TopBottomLevels Indicator,
  • Sounder_SetTopLevel script (free and optional),
  • Sounder_SetBottomLevel script (free and optional),
  • Sounder_WinApp.exe Windows Application (free and optional).

When you have this script downloaded launch it once in the terminal. It unpacks a .zip file into the Terminal's Data Folder. Open the Terminal's Data Folder ('Open Data Folder' in the Terminal's File menu). Follow the path MQL4\Files\ilicia\Sounder\WinApp\. You should find Sounder_WinApp.zip file (the extension may differ from .zip). Change the extension to .zip if necessary. Unzip the content of Sounder_WinApp.zip to a folder on your computer. All the files must remain in the same folder. Sounder_WinApp.exe is the application. Create the shortcuts to it on the Desktop or where you need them (drag with the right button to the Desktop and choose Create Shortcut).

For full information, go to the description of the main part which is the Sounder_TopBottomLevels Indicator.


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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Sounder SetBottomLevel
Ilia Sukhodoev
Utilities
This script is a part of the Sounder_TopBottomLevels product which is intended to alarm the trader by sound when a Symbol's price goes above or below certain level(s). One of the product's features is a handy operation. You manage the levels by dragging lines on the chart with the mouse. Another feature is an optional Windows application which shows the chart that currently alarms the trader. And the sounds are customizable which   may be useful for office with a number of the terminals running
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Sounder TopBottomLevels
Ilia Sukhodoev
Utilities
Welcome. This indicator is for alarming the trader by sound when Symbol's price goes above or below certain level(s). It doesn't do any trading. Setting the levels is very handy, you just drag them with the mouse on the chart. You can customize the sounds the Indicator alarms you by (may be useful for office with a number of the terminals running). Also, this product includes an auxiliary Windows application that makes the usage even more handy. This product includes 4 parts: Sounder_TopBottomLe
FREE
Sounder SetTopLevel
Ilia Sukhodoev
Utilities
This script is a part of the Sounder_TopBottomLevels product which is intended to alarm the trader by sound when a Symbol's price goes above or below certain level(s). One of the product's features is a handy operation. You manage the levels by dragging lines on the chart with the mouse. Another feature is an optional Windows application which shows the chart that currently alarms the trader. And the sounds are customizable which   may be useful for office with a number of the terminals running
FREE
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