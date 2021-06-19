ATR Stable Trend

Using ATR to judge the trend, the dotted line is a short-term trend, and the solid line is a stable trend





Set different parameters according to different products. In most cases, please use the default parameters





Time cycle 5 minutes 15 minutes 1 hour





This indicator performs well in monetary products and gold





Index without future function





The entity part of the K line exceeds the entity trend part, which represents the trend conversion. Please wait for the K line to finish