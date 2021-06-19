ATR Stable Trend

Using ATR to judge the trend, the dotted line is a short-term trend, and the solid line is a stable trend

Set different parameters according to different products. In most cases, please use the default parameters

Time cycle 5 minutes 15 minutes 1 hour

This indicator performs well in monetary products and gold

Index without future function

The entity part of the K line exceeds the entity trend part, which represents the trend conversion. Please wait for the K line to finish
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Supper Stable Trend
Ze Bin Ding
Indicators
Stable trend index without clutter The index optimizes the moving average and removes the unstable clutter It can also be used in any other commodity It is best used in mainstream currencies such as EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and AUDUSD The time period is 1 hour I only know a little English, please forgive me if you don't understand I will always improve this indicator
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