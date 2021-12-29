Bober Crypto MT5. How to upload Binace futures data in MT5 manually.
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Bober Crypto MT5. How to upload Binace futures data in MT5 manually.

29 December 2021, 21:14
Arnold Bobrinskii
Arnold Bobrinskii
0
4 224

1.Open your MT5.

2. Right click on MarketWatch -> Symbols




3.Right CLick on Custom folder -> Import Custom group ->Choose  BinanceFutures Coins.JSON file (attached below).




4.Open  File -> Open Data Folder. 



5. Go to Bases -> Custom -> CopyPast downloaded "history" folder. Replace all files if needed.
Google drive link to download : Binance futures Coins archive.

Google drive link to download (Bobe Lazer MT5) :   

Ethusdt data history ( Bober Lazer MT5)

                                            


Now your Binance futures Coins successfully uploaded and ready for backtest.




Google drive link to download :  Binance futures Coins archive.