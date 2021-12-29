Bober Crypto MT5. How to upload Binace futures data in MT5 manually.

1.Open your MT5.

2. Right click on MarketWatch -> Symbols













3.Right CLick on Custom folder -> Import Custom group ->Choose BinanceFutures Coins.JSON file (attached below).













4.Open File -> Open Data Folder.









5. Go to Bases -> Custom -> CopyPast downloaded "history" folder. Replace all files if needed.

Google drive link to download : Binance futures Coins archive.



Google drive link to download (Bobe Lazer MT5) :

Now your Binance futures Coins successfully uploaded and ready for backtest.













Google drive link to download : Binance futures Coins archive.



