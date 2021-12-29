Bober Crypto MT5. How to upload Binace futures data in MT5 manually.

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1.Open your MT5.
2. Right click on MarketWatch -> Symbols
3.Right CLick on Custom folder -> Import Custom group ->Choose BinanceFutures Coins.JSON file (attached below).
4.Open File -> Open Data Folder.
5. Go to Bases -> Custom -> CopyPast downloaded "history" folder. Replace all files if needed.
Google drive link to download : Binance futures Coins archive.
Google drive link to download (Bobe Lazer MT5) :
Now your Binance futures Coins successfully uploaded and ready for backtest.
Google drive link to download : Binance futures Coins archive.
Files: