AH Candles MT4

AH Candles MT4 is a new product that allows identifying the current market phase (uptrend and downtrend ).





This indicator paints bars in different colors depending on the current state of the market trend ( Green and Red )





AH Candles MT4 is use for trading currencies













Advantages

Suitable for intraday and swing trading.

The indicator base on EMA method to calculate Period Parameters

It can be used as a standalone tool or together with other indicators.













How to use the product

When the candle color changes from Red to Green, Wait until some candle with the same color then open BUY Order

When the candle color changes from Green to Red , Wait until some candle with the same color then open SELL Order

Need Support and Resistance to Set TP SL base on open chart in higher timeframe

Need Timeframe M15 or Higher accourding to trading style





Parameters

Slow Period = 3

Fast Period = 34





Parameters can be adjust with own setting



