AH Candle
- Indicators
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Aries ChandraInformation Is FREE
Practice Make Perfect
Point of view about EA
EA / Expert Advisor is good choice for make auto trade on Market.. But market today is changed time to time. Need very complexity to create one can beat the Market
- Version: 1.0
AH Candles MT4
AH Candles MT4 is a new product that allows identifying the current market phase (uptrend and downtrend ).
This indicator paints bars in different colors depending on the current state of the market trend ( Green and Red )
AH Candles MT4 is use for trading currencies
Advantages
Suitable for intraday and swing trading.
The indicator base on EMA method to calculate Period Parameters
It can be used as a standalone tool or together with other indicators.
How to use the product
When the candle color changes from Red to Green, Wait until some candle with the same color then open BUY Order
When the candle color changes from Green to Red , Wait until some candle with the same color then open SELL Order
Need Support and Resistance to Set TP SL base on open chart in higher timeframe
Need Timeframe M15 or Higher accourding to trading style
Parameters
Slow Period = 3
Fast Period = 34
Parameters can be adjust with own setting
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