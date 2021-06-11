Moving Average Slope for MT5 is an indicator which displays the Slope of a Moving Average. Finding the Slope of a Moving Average is a great way to determine trends and ranges of the market. Moving Average Slope can be used for manual trading or built into an Expert Adviser for automated trading.

It is presented as a histogram which you may change the colors for positive and negative results.

Positive results indicate an upward trend of the market.



Negative results indicate a downward trend of the market.



Near Zero results indicate a ranging market (flat or unchanging market).

Automated Trading

For automated trading, use the indicator buffer of the double type: Positive and Negative values are both in Buffer 0.



Input Parameters

MA_Period - Period of the Moving Average. MA_Shift - Shifts the Moving Average back this many bars. MA_Mode - Method of averaging the Moving Average: Simple

Exponential

Smoothed

Linear Weighted MA_Applied - Price used by the Moving Average: Close

Open

High

Low

Median

Typical

Weighted Slope_Period - Period of which we're calculating the slope for. Higher numbers will smooth the histogram.



Moving Average Slope for MT5 was created by Hiltos LLC (formerly Hilton Global LLC).