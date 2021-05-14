You are looking for a stable and profitable EA, with extremely low losses, do not use methods that can blow your account like fold, grid, etc. The answer for you is in this section. below. Be patient to study each line, you will get unexpected results.

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With 15 years of trading in the forex market, we realize that there are three criteria for you to be successful in this market:

Choose for yourself a trading method Discipline Be patient

Drawing from the above factors, we have created EURUSD_Safe_To_get_Money to be able to replace you as a professional trader, with the combination method that most veteran traders often use, EURUSD_Safe_To_get_Money is the perfect combination. harmony between the two schools of trend and break out, the EA chooses the right time of the market when it is correctly determined to enter the order, with the appropriate SL points and enough TP to satisfy you (Controlling greed) and fear is one of the most successful factors in a trader).

Important Note:

Your job to do is to mount EURUSD_Safe_To_get_Money on only EURUSD, Timeframe H4. But you can test with other symbols to find the best profit if you want.

on But you can test with other symbols to find the best profit if you want. Adjust the rate of return and risk can satisfy you.

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DESCRIBE:

General Setting:

Max spread allow for trading (Point): The maximum spread to allow the EA to enter an order

Allowable deviation (Point): The width of error for the EA to meet the entry condition

Start Lot: minimum lot (will be applied when Smart Lot: False)

Smart Lot settings:

Using Smart Lot: True or False, On/off Smart lot function

Balance (USD) for 0.01 lot: minimum risk level equal to 0.01 lot

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Do not hesitate to contact us when you have any questions about EURUSD_Safe_To_get_Money through:







