EURUSD safe to get money

You are looking for a stable and profitable EA, with extremely low losses, do not use methods that can blow your account like fold, grid, etc. The answer for you is in this section. below. Be patient to study each line, you will get unexpected results.
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With 15 years of trading in the forex market, we realize that there are three criteria for you to be successful in this market:
  1. Choose for yourself a trading method
  2. Discipline
  3. Be patient

Drawing from the above factors, we have created EURUSD_Safe_To_get_Money to be able to replace you as a professional trader, with the combination method that most veteran traders often use, EURUSD_Safe_To_get_Money is the perfect combination. harmony between the two schools of trend and break out, the EA chooses the right time of the market when it is correctly determined to enter the order, with the appropriate SL points and enough TP to satisfy you (Controlling greed) and fear is one of the most successful factors in a trader).

Important Note:
  • Your job to do is to mount EURUSD_Safe_To_get_Money on only EURUSD, Timeframe H4. But you can test with other symbols to find the best profit if you want.
  • Adjust the rate of return and risk can satisfy you.

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DESCRIBE:

General Setting:
  • Max spread allow for trading (Point): The maximum spread to allow the EA to enter an order
  • Allowable deviation (Point): The width of error for the EA to meet the entry condition
  • Start Lot: minimum lot (will be applied when Smart Lot: False)
Smart Lot settings:
  • Using Smart Lot: True or False, On/off Smart lot function
  • Balance (USD) for 0.01 lot: minimum risk level equal to 0.01 lot

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Do not hesitate to contact us when you have any questions about EURUSD_Safe_To_get_Money through:



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VolumeHedger EA [ LIVE SIGNALS ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Applicable strategies: Hedging algorithm, HFT (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, Martingale, single-position trend trading. Default settings are not the best settings. Please get in touch. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Special Introductory Price: Only $500 for the first buyers! Price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. Final price: $2,000. Maximum slots: 1,000. Live Trading Signal  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 Description Aura Gold PRO Edition is a well-thought-out and reliable trading algorithm for the Gold market. We have created a syste
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