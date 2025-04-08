RViEnVelop

RViEnVelop

 

Description.

This EA base on RVI indicator and Envelop indicator.

RVI details.

  • set = iRVI(_Symbol,_Period,14);

Envelop details.

  • set = iEnvelopes(_Symbol,_Period,14,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0.100);

This is only Buy EA.

This EA fixed details in side.

Only input is volume. 

Because i need to keep it simple.

Buy order when RVI indicator and Envelop indicator had a signal for buy.

Close order when RVI indicator and Envelop indicator had a signal for sell.

This EA fit for 

EURJPY and CHFJPY with M1!!! Timeframe

Backtest from screenshots setup volume for 0.10

Warning!! Do backtest before use it for real money




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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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PitACSAR
Pitinat Sombuthoom
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Description. This EA base on Accelerator oscillator indicator and Parabolic sar indicator. Accelerator oscillator details. set = iAC(_Symbol,_Period); Parabolic sar details. set = iSAR(_Symbol,_Period,0.02,0.2); This is only Buy EA. This EA fixed details in side. Only input is volume.  Because i need to keep it simple. Buy order when Accelerator oscillator indicator and Parabolic sar indicator had a signal for buy. Close order when Accelerator oscillator indicator and Parabolic sar indicator had
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