RViEnVelop
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
RViEnVelop
Description.
This EA base on RVI indicator and Envelop indicator.
RVI details.
- set = iRVI(_Symbol,_Period,14);
Envelop details.
- set = iEnvelopes(_Symbol,_Period,14,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0.100);
This is only Buy EA.
This EA fixed details in side.
Only input is volume.
Because i need to keep it simple.
Buy order when RVI indicator and Envelop indicator had a signal for buy.
Close order when RVI indicator and Envelop indicator had a signal for sell.
This EA fit for
EURJPY and CHFJPY with M1!!! Timeframe
Backtest from screenshots setup volume for 0.10
Warning!! Do backtest before use it for real money