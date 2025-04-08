PitACSAR
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Description.
This EA base on Accelerator oscillator indicator and Parabolic sar indicator.
Accelerator oscillator details.
- set = iAC(_Symbol,_Period);
Parabolic sar details.
- set = iSAR(_Symbol,_Period,0.02,0.2);
This is only Buy EA.
This EA fixed details in side.
Only input is volume.
Because i need to keep it simple.
Buy order when Accelerator oscillator indicator and Parabolic sar indicator had a signal for buy.
Close order when Accelerator oscillator indicator and Parabolic sar indicator had a signal for sell.
This EA fit for Gold and Silver chartpattern.
Backtest from screenshots setup volume for 0.10
Warning!! Do backtest before use it for real money.