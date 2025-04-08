PitACSAR

Description.

This EA base on Accelerator oscillator indicator and Parabolic sar indicator.

Accelerator oscillator details.

  • set = iAC(_Symbol,_Period);

Parabolic sar details.

  • set = iSAR(_Symbol,_Period,0.02,0.2);

This is only Buy EA.

This EA fixed details in side.

Only input is volume. 

Because i need to keep it simple.

Buy order when Accelerator oscillator indicator and Parabolic sar indicator had a signal for buy.

Close order when Accelerator oscillator indicator and Parabolic sar indicator had a signal for sell.

This EA fit for Gold and Silver chartpattern.

Backtest from screenshots setup volume for 0.10

Warning!! Do backtest before use it for real money.

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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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RViEnVelop
Pitinat Sombuthoom
Experts
RViEnVelop   Description. This EA base on RVI indicator and Envelop indicator. RVI details. set = iRVI(_Symbol,_Period,14); Envelop details. set = iEnvelopes(_Symbol,_Period,14,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0.100); This is only Buy EA. This EA fixed details in side. Only input is volume.  Because i need to keep it simple. Buy order when RVI indicator and Envelop indicator had a signal for buy. Close order when RVI indicator and   Envelop   indicator had a signal for sell. This EA fit for  EURJPY and CH
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