Multi Currency Strength Meter

!!!!UPDATED VERSION!!!!


Multi Currency Strength Indicator is the ultimate simple multi-currency strength dash meter that consists of Signal provider and automated labelled levels,  that is effective for beginners and seasoned traders to enhance their strategies.

The Author coded the program for the aim of bringing simplicity yet effective indicator that is user-friendly for all who use it. Try it out , its worth a try.

INDICATOR INCLUDES:  

1.Push Notification to get notifications on MT4 App on your phone about which currencies are strong or weak at any given time as long you enabled the "Send Notification" option on the input menu of the indicator.

2.Numerical Currency Strength Dash Meter.

3.Signal Provider and Price Momentum indication that tells you how fast the price is moving and it is beneficial for scalpers.

4.Automated labelled Support and Resistance levels that help with entry points and take profit levels.

5.Information dashboard featuring Highest and Lowest Price of the day, Current Spread of a currency pair, Account Information. 


INDICATOR PARAMETERS:

//==CHART

 Open two charts of the same currency pair and insert the indicator on both charts then enable the "Send Notification" option on both charts and set the strong and weak currency on both charts. Example:: Open 2 GBPAUD charts  then enable "Send Notification" option. Set Strong and Weak Currency on the input menu in this way, > on the first Chart set AUD as a strong currency and GBP as a weak currency. On the second Chart set GBP as a strong currency and AUD as a weak currency.

INDICATOR INPUTS: 

You can change Inputs all you want but DO NOT change numbers on Inputs as they are arranged and coded for all market conditions rather seek advice from the author.

Added Features

> Fibbo Fans for Improving of entry points for long and short Positions.

>Updated code on fixing Bugs for lag 

Contacts:

You can contact me on the email forex.rakotsoane@gmail.com / you can direct message me on MQL or MT4 App. 


Video Multi Currency Strength Meter
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This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
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Nasdaq100 Power Indicator
Teboho Edgar Rakotsoane
5 (3)
Indicators
The NASDAQ 100 Power Indicator serves with TREND and trend reversals indication using automated arrows that indicates buy or sell at that price and has built-in signal provider across all time frames with alerts and provides also the automated support and resistance that can draw technical analysis patterns like double bottom, double top, head and shoulders etc. using closing and open prices, in assistance for if a trader did not see the pattern sooner for their technical analysis. The indicator
Nasdaq100 expert
Teboho Edgar Rakotsoane
Experts
Discover the Nasdaq 100, Currencies, and GOLD EA—a powerful tool centered around the Nasdaq100 Index, major currency pairs, and gold. Our strategy harnesses: Trend Analysis Scalping Techniques Nasdaq 100 Power Indicator Indices —lauded for its consistent 5-star ratings over the past 3 years and now integrated into this EA. With convenient inputs delivered as a .txt file, simply load them effortlessly. After purchase, send an email to forex.rakotsoane@gmail.com to get started. Key Rec
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