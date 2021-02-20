Multi Currency Strength Meter

!!!!UPDATED VERSION!!!!





Multi Currency Strength Indicator is the ultimate simple multi-currency strength dash meter that consists of Signal provider and automated labelled levels, that is effective for beginners and seasoned traders to enhance their strategies.

The Author coded the program for the aim of bringing simplicity yet effective indicator that is user-friendly for all who use it. Try it out , its worth a try.

INDICATOR INCLUDES:

1.Push Notification to get notifications on MT4 App on your phone about which currencies are strong or weak at any given time as long you enabled the "Send Notification" option on the input menu of the indicator.

2.Numerical Currency Strength Dash Meter.

3.Signal Provider and Price Momentum indication that tells you how fast the price is moving and it is beneficial for scalpers.

4.Automated labelled Support and Resistance levels that help with entry points and take profit levels.

5.Information dashboard featuring Highest and Lowest Price of the day, Current Spread of a currency pair, Account Information.





INDICATOR PARAMETERS:

//==CHART

Open two charts of the same currency pair and insert the indicator on both charts then enable the "Send Notification" option on both charts and set the strong and weak currency on both charts. Example:: Open 2 GBPAUD charts then enable "Send Notification" option. Set Strong and Weak Currency on the input menu in this way, > on the first Chart set AUD as a strong currency and GBP as a weak currency. On the second Chart set GBP as a strong currency and AUD as a weak currency.

INDICATOR INPUTS:

You can change Inputs all you want but DO NOT change numbers on Inputs as they are arranged and coded for all market conditions rather seek advice from the author.

Added Features

> Fibbo Fans for Improving of entry points for long and short Positions.

>Updated code on fixing Bugs for lag

Contacts:

You can contact me on the email forex.rakotsoane@gmail.com / you can direct message me on MQL or MT4 App.



