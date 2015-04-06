VICTORY-FX

5 copy of 20 left at this price Next 10 copies $499, then $1299.

THE VICTORY-FX is a fully automatic Scalping Expert Advisor based on the banks servers data and the market price action manipulation.



95% of investors often blame market manipulation as the primary reason for their lack of success, which is RIGHT. The main market players are the largest banks in the world, and they form the exclusive club in which most trading activities take place. This club is known as the interbank market. Retail traders are unable to access the interbank market because they do not have credit connections with these large players.

The EA strategy trades purely during the market and the news manipulation. So, instead of losing money due to the manipulation, any retail traders will have the same trade as the Market Players to make some huge gains.

The mind blowing expert advisor is the most stable EA on the market with our Anti-Blown build in strategy that makes almost impossible for any forex account to be blown when the right Set file or setting is apply.

Two Experts Advisors In One Expert (when the main strategy is disabled; It triggers the second strategy with the Anti-Blown build in strategy as well)

Follow us on Telegram For any Updates and Set Files: https://t.me/ForexArtIntel

Every Artificial inflation or deflation of a security price by any financial institution will be detected and trade accordingly by the EA. The highly developed trading algorithm has passed through extensive testing over many years.

Best with Major Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, but it can also work on every other pairs and metals with the right set file as well.

All orders are protected by a stop loss.

PM me on Telegram (https://t.me/ForexArtIntel) for any other questions. Don't forget your BONUS EA, and INDICATOR after sending a proof of purchase on telegram.







Dynamic profit fixing algorithm;

Anti-Blown build in strategy;



Money management system;

Hidden tight stop order;

Low drawdown;

No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage;

Indicators are not used;

Each order is protected by Stop Loss;

Two Experts Advisors In One Expert;





Platform: MT4;

Minimum deposit: $100;

Leverage: 1:200-1:500;

ECN account with fast execution and low spreads;

VPS hosting is recommended.

Recommendations



The Recommended Timeframe is 1H, and 4H .

is . The Expert can go on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, Depending of the settings XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver) .

. Start Backtest from 2010

Not broker sensitive, but Ecn broker is always better.

A low latency vps is always recommended.

is always recommended. The recommended Leverage is 1:10 or more

The recommended deposit is 100 USD.

MM - use risk per trade or fixed lots

Risk Per Trade Percent - percentage risk

Order Amount Lots - fixed lots

Magic Number - magic number

Slippage - slippage in points

Monday Start Time - EA start time

Allow Hedge Trades - enable hedging, true/false

Friday Close Time - EA close time

Max Spread Points - max spread in points

Stop Loss Points - stop loss in points

Take Profit Points - take profit in points

Use Breakeven - enable breakeven, true/false

Breakeven Threshold Points - breakeven start points

Breakeven Addition Points - breakeven plus points

Use Trailing Stop - enable trailing stop, true/false

Trailing Stop Threshold - trailing start in points

Trailing Stop Trail - trailing stop distance in points

The Rest Of The Settings Are Self Explanatory

RequirementsInput parameters











































