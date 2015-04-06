VictoryFx

VICTORY-FX

5 copy of 20 left at this price

Next 10 copies $499, then $1299.

THE VICTORY-FX  is a fully automatic Scalping Expert Advisor based on the banks servers data and the market price action manipulation.


95% of investors often blame market manipulation as the primary reason for their lack of success, which is RIGHT. The main market players are the largest banks in the world, and they form the exclusive club in which most trading activities take place. This club is known as the interbank market. Retail traders are unable to access the interbank market because they do not have credit connections with these large players.

The EA strategy trades purely during the market and the news manipulation. So, instead of losing money due to the manipulation, any retail traders will have the same trade as the Market Players to make some huge gains.

The mind blowing expert advisor is the most stable EA on the market with our Anti-Blown build in strategy that makes almost impossible for any forex account to be blown when the right Set file or setting is apply. 

  • Two Experts Advisors In One Expert (when the main strategy is disabled; It triggers the second strategy with the Anti-Blown build in strategy as well)

Follow us on Telegram For any Updates and Set Files: https://t.me/ForexArtIntel

Every Artificial inflation or deflation of a security price by any financial institution will be detected and trade accordingly by the EA. The highly developed trading algorithm has passed through extensive testing over many years. 

Best with Major Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, but it can also work on every other pairs and metals with the right set file as well. 

All orders are protected by a stop loss.

PM me on Telegram (https://t.me/ForexArtIntel) for any other questions. Don't forget your BONUS EA, and INDICATOR after sending a proof of purchase on telegram.


Advantages
  • Dynamic profit fixing algorithm;
  • Anti-Blown build in strategy;
  • Money management system;
  • Hidden tight stop order;
  • Low drawdown;
  • No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage;
  • Indicators are not used;
  • Each order is protected by Stop Loss;
  • Two Experts Advisors In One Expert;


Requirements
  • Platform: MT4;
  • Minimum deposit: $100;
  • Leverage: 1:200-1:500;
  • ECN account with fast execution and low spreads;
  • VPS hosting is recommended.

Recommendations

  • The Recommended Timeframe is 1H, and 4H.
  • The Expert can go on  EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, Depending of the settings XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver) .
  • Start Backtest from 2010 
  • Not broker sensitive, but Ecn broker is always better. 
  • A low latency vps is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage is 1:10 or more
  • The recommended deposit is 100 USD.
Input parameters
  • MM - use risk per trade or fixed lots
  • Risk Per Trade Percent - percentage risk
  • Order Amount Lots - fixed lots
  • Magic Number - magic number
  • Slippage - slippage in points
  • Monday Start Time - EA start time
  • Allow Hedge Trades - enable hedging, true/false
  • Friday Close Time - EA close time
  • Max Spread Points - max spread in points
  • Stop Loss Points - stop loss in points
  • Take Profit Points - take profit in points
  • Use Breakeven - enable breakeven, true/false
  • Breakeven Threshold Points - breakeven start points
  • Breakeven Addition Points - breakeven plus points
  • Use Trailing Stop - enable trailing stop, true/false
  • Trailing Stop Threshold - trailing start in points
  • Trailing Stop Trail - trailing stop distance in points
  • The Rest Of The Settings Are Self Explanatory












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Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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