Bells
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 10 January 2021
- Activations: 5
The indicator sets two bells at the planned levels. The upper bell is set above Ask price and lower bell is below Bid price. You can set both or one of them. When the level is exceeded, indicator emit a single sounds. Sound is emit with every arriving tick. In fast arrivals of Tick, the sounds is continuously. The bells are initially entered manually in the input window. They can be modified by moving the set of lines in chart. It is good practice top bell set slightly below valid level and the bottom bell slightly above it .