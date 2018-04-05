Range Breakout Strategy

Range Breakout Expert Advisor – A Proven and Efficient Trading Strategy

Unlike many other programs available on MQL5, this Expert Advisor (EA) implements a genuine and market-proven trading strategy. It does not use martingale, grid, or any high-risk methods that could jeopardize account stability. Instead, it follows a structured approach based on technical analysis and price behavior.

How Does It Work?

This Range Breakout Expert Advisor is designed to trade breakouts across different timeframes. Its primary focus is identifying market direction after the opening of the London session, a period characterized by increased volatility and liquidity. Once the initial trend is detected, the EA executes strategic trades to capitalize on these price movements with high precision.

While optimized for the London session, this EA can also be used to trade breakouts at other key market times, offering flexibility across various trading scenarios.

Key Features:

Proven Strategy in Real Markets: Implemented and optimized in real trading accounts with consistent results.
No Martingale or Grid Strategies: Uses a robust risk management system without dangerous tactics.
Optimized for the London Session: Takes advantage of high volatility and clear trends after the European open.
Flexible Configuration: Can be adjusted to trade breakouts in different time periods and market conditions.
Efficient Risk Management: Customizable parameters to suit different investor profiles.
Compatible with Multiple Assets: Can be applied to Forex, indices, and other breakout-structured markets.

Verified Performance in Live Accounts

I have used this strategy in a real trading account for several years, achieving consistent and profitable results. Over the past year, its performance has been exceptional, reinforcing this EA as a highly effective trading tool.

For my live trades, I prefer to use a conservative lot size to minimize risk exposure, but the program allows volume adjustments based on each trader’s risk tolerance.

Who Is This EA For?

This Expert Advisor is ideal for:
🔹 Traders looking for a professional and realistic strategy without high-risk methods.
🔹 Investors who want to automate their trading and follow well-defined trends.
🔹 MQL5 users searching for an EA optimized for the London session and breakout trading.

Compatibility & Requirements:

📌 Platform: MetaTrader 5
📌 Minimum Requirements: Recommended deposit of $1,000 and leverage of 1:100 or higher
📌 Compatible Markets: Forex, indices, and assets with well-defined breakout structures

💡 Discover the power of trading with a real, market-optimized strategy!


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4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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