Engulfing 13EMA


Description:


The Engulfing 13EMA is a Multi Timeframe Indicator that scans Multiple Symbols which will help you to identify potential trade set ups.

As well as Forex, it can scan Crypto, Exotics, Metals, Indices, Energies or what ever else you have in your Market Watch list.

You also have the option to enable/disable the time frames you want to scan. (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1)

All of these options are made possible from just ONE chart, from which the Indicator is attached


An alert is presented when the 13EMA passes through certain Engulfing candles, based on certain parameters with the 50EMA close by.

For each symbol alert, an individual chart will automatically open and a Green Up arrow or a Red Down arrow will present on the chart showing a potential trade set up.


There is a Chart Template file, that will need to be added to your MT4 and is preloaded with 5 different EMAs, which will help you determine the best Alerts.


Full Installation Instructions and Chart Template can be downloaded from the Discord Group.


https://discord.gg/U4dDcSYRvN


Settings:


By default, the following settings are applied


-        All 28 Main Currency Pairs Enabled

-        Pop Up Alert Enabled

-        Sound Alert Enabled

-        Open Chart on Signal Enabled

-        Screen Shot Enabled

-        M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1 Enabled

-        5 & 13 EMA Settings DO NOT need to be adjusted

-        50EMA is set to 10pips from Engulfing Candle Body



Features:

 

-        Choose between, 28 Main Currency Pairs, Custom Symbol List (Up to 36 Pairs) or All Market Symbols on your MT4 list including Exotics, Crypto, Metals, Indices and Commodities.

-        The ability to enable/disable the time frames you want. (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,D1,W1,MN1)

-        Screen Shots are taken of all signals presented so you can analyse later.

-        The Indicator will scan all pairs based on your settings and automatically load individual charts of all signals presented, ready for quick execution.

-  No need to open several charts for every pair and timeframe you want an alert for.  Indicator just gets attached to one chart ONLY and will scan every symbol and timeframe you select.



Note: This indicator should only be used as a guide only and proper analysis should be made by the trader.

There maybe slight variations in Alerts, depending on who your Broker is.



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Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.75 (8)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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Engulfing 13EMA MT5
Janelovey Rongomaiwahine Kappely
Indicators
Description: The Engulfing 13EMA is a Multi Timeframe Indicator that scans Multiple Symbols which will help you to identify potential trade set ups. As well as Forex, it can scan Crypto, Exotics, Metals, Indices, Energies or what ever else you have in your Market Watch list. You also have the option to enable/disable the time frames you want to scan. (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1) An alert is presented when the 13EMA passes through certain Engulfing candles, based on certain parameters with
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