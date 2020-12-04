BullTaming Phoenix MT5

Launch Promo Price: 299$

Next Price : 499$

A sophisticated State-of-the-art Expert Advisor leveraging Price action movements , Stress-tested for Over 10 Years and THOUSANDS of trades to adapt to EVERY situation and can perform in very volatile markets.

Not using any of the risky strategies (NO Martingale NO GRID)

 Expert uses 3 different strategies FULLY Customizable so you can generate multiple techniques according to your trading style. 

  ⭐⭐⭐                        Expert was Tested and Optimized for "EURUSD M5 TimeFrame"  ONLY                                          ⭐⭐⭐

PRIVATE Telegram Group for buyers ONLY . Kindly send me a message for Invitation Link

Features:

  • -    Very safe expert since EVERY trade has a stop loss
  • -    Protection against volatile markets with spreads control
  • -    Fully customizable – you can customize EVERYTHING in each strategy to suit your trading style
  • -    Lifetime support with updates in a private telegram group in 3 different languages (English, Arabic, French)
  • -    Expert works with ANY broker with no Limitations

 

Input Parameters:


General Settings :

  • Fixed_lot : fixed lot size 
  • Max_open_positions : Maximum number of open positions 
  • Max_Spread : maximum allowable spread

Strategy_1 Settings :

  • Strategy_1: TRUE / FALSE , you can choose to use a certain strategy or not 
  • s1_stoploss: Stop Loss for strategy 1 (in Points)
  • s1_takeprofit: Take Profit  for strategy 1 (in Points)
  • s1_partial_profit: Partial Take Profit  for strategy 1 (in Points)   
  • s1_partial_lot_close : Partial lot size close for strategy 1  *you can close the ENTIRE position just by entering the fixed lot size specified in General settings 

Strategy_2 Settings :

  • Strategy_2: TRUE / FALSE , you can choose to use a certain strategy or not 
  • s2_stoploss: Stop Loss for strategy 2 (in Points)
  • s2_takeprofit_buy: Take Profit  for strategy 2 (in Points)  * ONLY for buy positions
  • s2_partial_profit_buy: Partial Take Profit  for strategy 2 (in Points)     * ONLY for buy positions
  • s2_takeprofit_sell : Take Profit  for strategy 2 (in Points)     * ONLY for sell positions :
  • s2_partial_profit_sell :  Partial Take Profit  for strategy 2 (in Points)     * ONLY for sell positions
  • s2_partial_lot_close :   Partial lot size close for strategy 2  *you can close the ENTIRE position just by entering the fixed lot size specified in General settings 

Strategy_3 Settings :

  • Strategy_3: TRUE / FALSE , you can choose to use a certain strategy or not 
  • s3_stoploss: Stop Loss for strategy 3 (in Points)
  • s3_takeprofit: Take Profit  for strategy 3 (in Points)
  • s3_partial_profit: Partial Take Profit  for strategy 3 (in Points)   
  • s3_partial_lot_close : Partial lot size close for strategy 3  *you can close the ENTIRE position just by entering the fixed lot size specified in General settings 



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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.86 (51)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ LIVE SIGNALS ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Applicable strategies: Hedging algorithm, HFT (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, Martingale, single-position trend trading. Default settings are not the best settings. Please get in touch. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Special Introductory Price: Only $500 for the first buyers! Price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. Final price: $2,000. Maximum slots: 1,000. Live Trading Signal  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 Description Aura Gold PRO Edition is a well-thought-out and reliable trading algorithm for the Gold market. We have created a syste
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