BullTaming Phoenix MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 4 December 2020
- Activations: 5
Launch Promo Price: 299$
Next Price : 499$
A sophisticated State-of-the-art Expert Advisor leveraging Price action movements , Stress-tested for Over 10 Years and THOUSANDS of trades to adapt to EVERY situation and can perform in very volatile markets.
Not using any of the risky strategies (NO Martingale NO GRID)
Expert uses 3 different strategies FULLY Customizable so you can generate multiple techniques according to your trading style.
⭐⭐⭐ Expert was Tested and Optimized for "EURUSD M5 TimeFrame" ONLY ⭐⭐⭐
PRIVATE Telegram Group for buyers ONLY . Kindly send me a message for Invitation Link
Features:
- - Very safe expert since EVERY trade has a stop loss
- - Protection against volatile markets with spreads control
- - Fully customizable – you can customize EVERYTHING in each strategy to suit your trading style
- - Lifetime support with updates in a private telegram group in 3 different languages (English, Arabic, French)
- - Expert works with ANY broker with no Limitations
Input Parameters:
General Settings :
- Fixed_lot : fixed lot size
- Max_open_positions : Maximum number of open positions
- Max_Spread : maximum allowable spread
Strategy_1 Settings :
- Strategy_1: TRUE / FALSE , you can choose to use a certain strategy or not
- s1_stoploss: Stop Loss for strategy 1 (in Points)
- s1_takeprofit: Take Profit for strategy 1 (in Points)
- s1_partial_profit: Partial Take Profit for strategy 1 (in Points)
- s1_partial_lot_close : Partial lot size close for strategy 1 *you can close the ENTIRE position just by entering the fixed lot size specified in General settings
Strategy_2 Settings :
- Strategy_2: TRUE / FALSE , you can choose to use a certain strategy or not
- s2_stoploss: Stop Loss for strategy 2 (in Points)
- s2_takeprofit_buy: Take Profit for strategy 2 (in Points) * ONLY for buy positions
- s2_partial_profit_buy: Partial Take Profit for strategy 2 (in Points) * ONLY for buy positions
- s2_takeprofit_sell : Take Profit for strategy 2 (in Points) * ONLY for sell positions :
- s2_partial_profit_sell : Partial Take Profit for strategy 2 (in Points) * ONLY for sell positions
- s2_partial_lot_close : Partial lot size close for strategy 2 *you can close the ENTIRE position just by entering the fixed lot size specified in General settings
Strategy_3 Settings :
- Strategy_3: TRUE / FALSE , you can choose to use a certain strategy or not
- s3_stoploss: Stop Loss for strategy 3 (in Points)
- s3_takeprofit: Take Profit for strategy 3 (in Points)
- s3_partial_profit: Partial Take Profit for strategy 3 (in Points)
- s3_partial_lot_close : Partial lot size close for strategy 3 *you can close the ENTIRE position just by entering the fixed lot size specified in General settings