BullTaming Phoenix MT5

Launch Promo Price: 299$ Next Price : 499$

A sophisticated State-of-the-art Expert Advisor leveraging Price action movements , Stress-tested for Over 10 Years and THOUSANDS of trades to adapt to EVERY situation and can perform in very volatile markets . Not using any of the risky strategies (NO Martingale NO GRID)



Expert uses 3 different strategies FULLY Customizable so you can generate multiple techniques according to your trading style. ⭐⭐⭐ Expert was Tested and O ptimized for "EURUSD M5 TimeFrame" ONLY ⭐⭐⭐

PRIVATE Telegram Group for buyers ONLY . Kindly send me a message for Invitation Link

Features:



- Very safe expert since EVERY trade has a stop loss

- Protection against volatile markets with spreads control

- Fully customizable – you can customize EVERYTHING in each strategy to suit your trading style

- Lifetime support with updates in a private telegram group in 3 different languages (English, Arabic, French)

- Expert works with ANY broker with no Limitations

Input Parameters:





General Settings :

Fixed_lot : fixed lot size

Max_open_positions : Maximum num ber of open positions

Max_Spread : maximum allowable spread

Strategy_1 Settings :

Strategy_1: TRUE / FALSE , you can choose to use a certain strategy or not

s1_stoploss : Stop Loss for strategy 1 (in Points)

s1_takeprofit: Take Profit for strategy 1 (in Points)

s1_partial_profit: Partial Take Profit for strategy 1 (in Points)

s1_partial_lot_close : Partial lot size close for strategy 1 *you can close the ENTIRE position just by entering the fixed lot size specified in General settings





Strategy_2 Settings :

Strategy_2: TRUE / FALSE , you can choose to use a certain strategy or not

s2_stoploss: Stop Loss for strategy 2 (in Points)

s2_takeprofit_buy: Take Profit for strategy 2 (in Points) * ONLY for buy positions

s2_partial_profit_buy: Partial Take Profit for strategy 2 (in Points) * ONLY for buy positions

s2_takeprofit_sell : Take Profit for strategy 2 (in Points) * ONLY for sell positions :

s2_partial_profit_sell : Partial Take Profit for strategy 2 (in Points) * ONLY for sell positions

s2_partial_lot_close : Partial lot size close for strategy 2 *you can close the ENTIRE position just by entering the fixed lot size specified in General settings





Strategy_3 Settings :

Strategy_3: TRUE / FALSE , you can choose to use a certain strategy or not

s3_stoploss : Stop Loss for strategy 3 (in Points)

s3_takeprofit: Take Profit for strategy 3 (in Points)

s3_partial_profit: Partial Take Profit for strategy 3 (in Points)

s3_partial_lot_close : Partial lot size close for strategy 3 *you can close the ENTIRE position just by entering the fixed lot size specified in General settings







