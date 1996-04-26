Perfect order dashboard

This indicator is an indicator that detects whether or not each moving average line is currently in the perfect order state.

A perfect order is a state in which there are three moving averages on the FX chart, one for each of the short-term, medium-term, and long-term, lined up in the same direction in order to create a trend. The steeper the slope, the stronger the trend and the longer it tends to last.

Many traders are aware of this perfect order.

Perfect orders include uptrend perfect orders and downtrend perfect orders.

For example, three moving averages

Short-term moving average> Mid-term moving average> Long-term moving average

When it is aligned with, it is an upward trend perfect order.

You can use this indicator to catch big up (down) trends.





■ Characteristics of indicator

1. Supports all 28 currencies.

2. From the 1st minute to the monthly bar, the MT4 screen will be displayed to see if you are currently in the perfect order. If D1, W1, and MN1 are all BUY or SELL, there is a high possibility that they will rise (fall) significantly from now on.

3. If D1, W1, and MN1 are all BUY or SELL after the evening when the price movements are intense, you have an entry chance. If M1 to H4 are almost the same BUY or SELL as D1, W1 and MN1, we will be able to ride even bigger trends.

4. The period of three moving averages can be changed. You can also change the size of charts and characters.