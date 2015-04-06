MA Jumps Trend

MA Jumps Expert (MT5 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52400)

This system uses the overall trend to trade exponential moving averages jumps that at the same time form some pattern (wick formation, engulfing).

The system uses 2 exponential moving average to calculate the jumps to trade, based on the market direction. The market direction is determined by the 200 exponential moving average.

This system was design to work best for EURUSD and AUDUSD on 1H timeframe and its already tuned with the best settings for this pairs.

Expert inputs

TakeProfit - Take Profit in Pips

StopLoss - Stop loss in Pips

Lots - Position size

ACTIVATE_WICK = Activate wick detection

ACTIVATE_ENG = Activate engulfing detection

MAX_CONSEC_BARS_WICKS - Number of bars between wicks detection

MAX_CONSEC_BARS_ENGU - Number of bars between engulfing detection

Please if you have any questions leave a comment. I will answer to all questions.